Ohio State Has Arrived in New Orleans!

Hear from Ryan Day on the tarmac and watch as the Buckeyes de-plane and enjoy their arrival for the Sugar Bowl.
The Buckeyes have landed in New Orleans and are currently having a walk-through at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before tomorrow's Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff.

In the video above, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day visits with ESPN's Maria Taylor right as the Buckeyes got off the plane.

Meanwhile, in the two subsequent videos, you'll see the Buckeyes plane touch down at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and watch the team get off the plane to a local heartfelt greeting.

We'll have much more to come over the next 48 hours as the Buckeyes compete in the national semifinals for the second straight year and fourth time in seven seasons.

