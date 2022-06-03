Ohio State Begins Installation Of New Turf In Ohio Stadium

The project is expected to be completed by early July, well before the start of the season.

With the surface at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center now finished, Ohio State started the process of replacing the turf at Ohio Stadium earlier this week.

Athletic director Gene Smith and the football program’s official social media accounts shared photos of the old turf – which was installed ahead of the 2014 season – being removed by construction crews.

The decision to replace the turf was made last September, as players struggled to keep their footing in the first few games of the season. Not to mention, the scarlet end zones had faded drastically and looked pink on television.

Shortly thereafter, the athletic department solicited fan input for a new turf design. The final result notably features an updated font in the scarlet end zones, a Buckeye Leaf decal at the 35-yard lines, a gray out-of-bounds area from the 20-yard line in and Ohio State’s iconic helmet stripe under the goal posts.

The new surface, which is being laid by The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, is expected to be completed by early July, a school spokesperson told BuckeyesNow. It will make its debut when the Buckeyes host Notre Dame on Sept. 3, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

-----

-----

-----

