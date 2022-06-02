Ohio State Extends Six Scholarship Offers Following First Camp Of Summer

The group is headlined by a rising senior quarterback and includes four in-state prospects.

The Ohio State coaching staff extended six scholarship offers following the first one-day camp of the summer on Wednesday, four of which went to in-state prospects.

The group is headlined by 2023 Dripping Springs, Texas, four-star quarterback Austin Novosad, who has been committed to Baylor since December. He was one of two signal-callers working directly with head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis this afternoon, joining Nevada three-star commit Jax Leatherwood, as the Buckeyes are still looking for a pledge at the position.

Meanwhile, Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson put his speed, motor and power rush skills on display for defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who publicly praised him following a win in one-on-one drills. He hails from the same high school as former running back Mike Weber, offensive lineman Josh Alabi and safety Damon Webb, among others.

The only other offer from the class of 2023 went to Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews, who notably ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and impressed in one-on-one drills. He even caught the attention of several current players, who were pleading with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton to extend an offer.

Switching gears to the class of 2024, Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut four-star safety Garrett Stover landed an offer after working out with Knowles and safeties coach Perry Eliano. He is the cousin of redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover.

Although he was wearing a cast on his left wrist, 2024 Springfield, Ohio, three-star cornerback Aaron Scott also made a strong impression on Walton during Wednesday’s workout. His offer is just the latest in a string of offers that includes Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and West Virginia in recent weeks.

Last but not least, Cincinnati Taft four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph landed an offer after flashing his explosiveness off the snap and overall athleticism in front of Knowles and Johnson. He seems like someone who could man the Jack position, a hybrid linebacker/defensive end role, in the Buckeyes’ new defensive scheme.

Ohio State is set to host five more one-day camps this month, including June 6-7, June 14-15 and June 21. There’s also a 7-on-7 competition on June 16, which could lead to additional offers being sent out by the staff.

