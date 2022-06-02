“I’m not trying to sound the alarm, I’m just trying to be transparent about what we’re dealing with.”

Speaking with members of the local business community on Thursday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day projected it would take $13 million in name, image and likeness opportunities to keep the current football roster together.

While that figure averages out to approximately $150,000 per scholarship player, Cleveland.com's Doug Lesmerises suggests that roughly $500,000 would go to each of the 26 players the Buckeyes "can't live without."

The event, which was held at the Covelli Center on campus, marked the unveiling of Ohio State’s NIL Corporate Ambassador Program, which was designed to encourage businesses to hire student-athletes through the athletic department.

Day, who was joined at the 30-minute panel by athletic director Gene Smith and senior associate athletic director Carey Hoyt, expressed concern about falling behind other schools, which are offering $2 million in NIL opportunities to quarterbacks and $1 million to offensive tackles and edge rushers.

“One phone call and they’re out the door,” Day said, according to Lesmerises, referencing their ability to enter the transfer portal without restriction. “We cannot let that happen at Ohio State. I’m not trying to sound the alarm, I’m just trying to be transparent about what we’re dealing with.”

Day doesn’t believe he’s asking too much when compared to what other schools are doing – or could do in the future – while Smith suggested there are schools making direct payments to student-athletes under the guise of NIL. That, of course, isn’t allowed, though the NCAA isn’t enforcing its rules at the moment.

“Unscrupulous characters are good at what they do, and it’s always been that way,” Smith said.

That said, the Buckeyes are currently attempting to find a middle ground – one where they can field a championship-caliber team thanks to members of the community who are willing to hire the student-athletes for brand endorsements, autograph signings, camps and more, all while staying within the rules.

“If the speed limit’s 45 miles per hour, and you drive 45 miles per hour, a lot of people are going to pass you by,” Day said, pointing to a 10-page brochure that noted players cannot be paid for their performance or loyalty to the program. “If you go too fast, you’re going to get pulled over.”

