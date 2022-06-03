The Buckeyes remain in the running for the "Pancake Honcho," who they hope will take an official visit this summer or fall.

Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola included Ohio State in his top nine on Thursday evening alongside Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State.

The 6-foot-5 and 305-pound Okunlola, who is considered the third-best offensive tackle and No. 31 prospect overall in the class of 2023 and is appropriately nicknamed the "Pancake Honcho," landed an offer from the Buckeyes back in May 2021 but hasn’t been to campus in the year since.

Still, Okunlola has remained interested in Ohio State through the transition from former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa to Justin Frye. He is expected to take an official visit this summer or fall before making his college decision.

“I like (Frye),” Okunlola told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn. “He is more on the younger side of offensive line coaches, but he’s still a great dude. Right now, they have a pretty good offensive line. They may have room to start at left tackle, but you have to work for it.”

The Buckeyes already hold commitments from three in-state offensive linemen in Findlay four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery, Huber Heights Wayne four-star guard Joshua Padilla and Liberty Township Lakota East four-star guard Austin Siereveld. That allows Frye to swing for the fences with some national targets – such as Okunlola – in hopes of landing two more players in the trenches.

Other names to keep in mind include Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star tackle Francis Mauigoa; Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School four-star tackle Olaus Alinen; Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star tackle Monroe Freeling; Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star tackle Oluwatosin Babalade; Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star tackle Ian Reed; and Indianapolis Roncalli three-star tackle Trevor Lauck.

