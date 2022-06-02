Mangold earned seven Pro Bowl selections during his 11-year career with the Jets.

The New York Jets announced on Thursday they will induct former Ohio State center Nick Mangold into their Ring of Honor at halftime of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 25.

“This is a shock,” Mangold said when chairman Woody Johnson shared the news with him and fellow inductees D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Darrelle Revis. “Thank you so much. This is awesome and amazing since it’s with two of my guys.

“That’s very special to me and something that is an awesome thing. Congratulations to you two. I feel like I’m the third wheel here, so I appreciate you guys letting me in. But it’s definitely an honor and I can’t wait to start the celebrations.”

A first-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, Mangold played his entire 11-year career with the Jets. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and was one of 10 first-year eligible players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame last fall.

Prior to that, he was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes and a team captain and first-team All-American during his senior season in 2005. He returned to Columbus in 2019 to earn his degree in operations management alongside former Ohio State and Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes.

