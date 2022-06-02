These student-athletes carried a 3.0 grade-point average or higher while playing a varsity sport.

With 293 selections from spring and at-large sports joining the 140 from fall sports and 119 from winter sports, a total of 552 Ohio State student-athletes were named to the academic All-Big Ten team for the 2021-22 school year.

That surpasses the previous school record of 527 student-athletes, set last year.

To earn academic All-Big Ten honors for spring and at-large sports, student-athletes must carry a 3.0 or higher grade-point average while participating in baseball, men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s golf, women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, pistol, rifle, women’s rowing, synchronized swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field or men’s volleyball.

David Palmer (men’s track and field), Emily Nothnagle (pistol), Olivia Schafer (synchronized swimming), Leah Sax (women’s larcross), Margaret Livingston (rowing), Tess Thompson (rowing) and Aziza Ayoub (women’s track and field) were all recognized for carrying a 4.0 GPA, meanwhile.

The full list of Ohio State’s academic All-Big Ten honorees for spring and at-large sports can be found below:

Baseball

Joseph Aden, Sport Industry; Tim Baird, Finance; Nolan Clegg, Air Transportation; Zachary Dezenzo, Kinesiology (Master’s); Marcus Ernst, Finance; Caden Kaiser, Sport Industry; Nathan Karaffa, Operations Management; Tyler Kean, Finance; Kade Kern, Sport Industry; Casey Maniglia, Accounting; Mitchell Milheim, Mechanical Engineering; Mitchell Okuley, Mechanical Engineering; Garrett Peters, Sport Industry; William Pfennig, Finance; and Griffan Smith, Logistics Management.

Men's Fencing

Shanvanth Arnipalli, Environmental Science; Bence Bende, Biology; Stephen Chou, Computer Science and Engineering; Christopher Collado, Political Science; Matthew Comes, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering; James Flanagan, Economics; Will Gaziano, Accounting; Jacob Gordon, Aviation; Vincent Haney, Neuroscience; Clark Kokenge, Political Science; Henry Lange, Linguistics; Jadon Montgomery, Marketing; Edriss Ndiaye, Business Undecided; Jack Price, Information Systems; Maxwell Rodney, Journalism; Roscoe Swartz, Neuroscience; and Nathan Wriedt, Materials Science and Engineering.

Men’s Golf

Jackson Chandler, Sport Industry; Grant Engle, Specialized Master's in Business Finance; Maxwell Moldovan, Finance; Andrew Mulcahy, Business Undecided; Patrick Schmuecking, Finance; and Adam Wallin, Economics.

Men’s Lacrosse

James Cipolla, Health Sciences; Connor Cmiel, Finance; Jack DeSantis, Marketing; Trent Dicicco, Mechanical Engineering; Samuel Faber, Health Sciences; Brandon Fisher, Communication; Jack Graffagnino, Consumer and Family Financial Services; TJ Hendricks, Marketing; Carter Hilleary, Communication; James Hogan, Communication; Griffin Hughes, Communication; Justin Inacio, Biology; Gregory Langermeier, Finance; Zachary Ludd, Finance; Connor Mitchell, Finance; Jack Myers, Finance; Garrett Nilsen, Communication; Mitchell Pehlke, Sport Industry; Carson Raney, Finance; Evan Riss, Finance; Mitchell Sandberg, Health Sciences; Colby Smith, Biology; Jacob Snyder, Finance; Skylar Wahlund, Accounting; George Walsh, Marketing; Jonathan Wiseman, Consumer and Family Financial Services; and Stephen Zupicich, Finance.

Men’s Tennis

Justin Boulais, Sport Industry; Robert Cash, Chemistry; Cannon Kingsley, Sport Industry; Andrew Lutschaunig, Finance; and JJ Tracy, Finance.

Men’s Track and Field

Luke Bendick, History; Giovanni Copploe, Fashion and Retail Studies; John Cuozzo, Mechanical Engineering; Alex Dediu, Marketing; Daniel Drellishak, Finance; Tyrese Fajardo, Chemical Engineering; Jack Good, Accounting; Zubin Jha, Computer Science and Engineering; Evan Johnson, Real Estate; Tyler Johnson, Kinesiology (Master’s); Amir Metts, Public Policy and Management (Master’s); Nicholas Miller, Finance; Praise Olatoke, Sport Industry; Robert Oswald, Human Resource Management (Master’s); Palmer, Sport Coaching (Master’s); Nick Regas, Marketing; Adam Riedinger, Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife; Ivan Slyepkan, Health Sciences; Jake Wickert, Mechanical Engineering; and Michael Zedan, Civil Engineering.

Men’s Volleyball

Samuel Clark, Mechanical Engineering; Justin Howard, Journalism; Martin Lallemand, Specialized Master's in Business Finance; Luke Lentin, Economics; Parker Mikesch, Sport Industry; Jacob Pasteur, Marketing; Noah Platfoot, Finance; Thomas Poole, Mechanical Engineering; Sean Ryan, Economics; Sotiris Siapanis, Sociology; Jack Stevens, Civil Engineering; Ethan Talley, Finance; and Michael Wright, Marketing.

Pistol

Katelyn Abeln, Public Health; Amanda Ackerman, Animal Sciences; Samuel Gens, Civil Engineering; Cade Haiby, Mechanical Engineering; Jack Leverett, Computer and Information Science; Nothnagle, Anthropology; and Maria Tsarik, Marketing.

Rifle

Philip Becker, Aerospace Engineering; Ariel Hall, Human Nutrition; Natalie Katsuyama, Medical Anthropology; Derek Keiser, Logistics Management; Viktor Kiss, Philosophy, Politics and Economics; Joel Potts, Finance; Annabelle Stanec, Accounting; Frank Steyn, Public Health; and Anna Tomb, Finance.

Softball

Hannah Bryan, Health Sciences; Avery Clark, Health Sciences; Tegan Cortelletti, Criminology; Kirsten Eppele, Health Sciences; Sam Hackenbracht, Human Development and Family Science; Taylor Heckman, Human Development and Family Science; Destinee Noury, Communication; Meggie Otte, Human Development and Family Science; Mariah Rodriguez, Hospitality Management; Jessica Ross, English; and Allison Smith, Biomedical Engineering.

Synchronized Swimming

Victoria Carlson, Landscape Architecture; Camryn Carrasco, Sociology; Nicole Dzurko, Environment, Economy, Development and Sustainability; Paula Luis Gronau, Accounting; Rose Homoelle, Biochemistry; Paige Hopper, Accounting; Laila Huric, Translational Pharmacology (Master’s); Rachel Jager, Usability and User Experience in Healthcare; Olivia Malloy, Art; Reverie Nedde, Art; Cassandra Neeley, Psychology; Trinity Patton, Health Sciences; Schafer, Psychology; Caroline Walsh, Sport Industry; Haley Watson, Psychology; and Megan Wong, Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Women’s Fencing

Lauryn DeLuca, Child and Youth Studies; Ariel Gluck, Materials Science and Engineering; Mika Guillen, Finance; Stephanie Miller, Journalism; Emma Montgomery, Pharmaceutical Sciences; Camilla Rivano, Consumer Sciences; Kristen Ruscitelli, Evolution and Ecology; Zoe Shay-Tannas, Industrial Design; Jewelia Smith, Materials Science and Engineering; Julieta Toledo, Film Studies; and Montserrat Viveros, Marketing.

Women’s Golf

Jillian Bourdage, Aviation Management; Emily Hummer, Business Undecided; Kristin Jamieson, Finance; Lauren Peter, Physical Education; Skylar Thompson, Speech and Hearing Sciences; and Kailie Vongsaga, Sport Industry.

Women’s Ice Hockey

Brooke Bink, Communication; Madison Bizal, Sport Industry; Andrea Braendli, Psychology; Riley Brengman, Sport Industry; Jenna Buglioni, Sport Industry; Jennifer Gardiner, Sport Industry; Sophie Jaques, Civil Engineering; Quinn Kuntz, Health Sciences; Paetyn Levis, Health Sciences; Ramsey Parent, Biology; Gabriella Rosenthal, Speech and Hearing Sciences; Sara Saekkinen, Sport Industry; Eve Savander, Sport Industry; Liz Schepers, Bioethics (Master’s); Amanda Thiele, Criminology.

Women’s Lacrosse

Regan Alexander, Finance; Riley Alexander, Marketing; Sophie Baez, Kinesiology (Master’s); Ali Beekhuizen, Kinesiology (Master’s); Catie Beg, Fashion and Retail Studies; Jane Cowley, Communication; Lindsay Epstein, Kinesiology (Master’s); Molly Erneston, Agribusiness and Applied Economics; Riley Ewing, Applied Economics (Master’s); Nicole Ferrara, Communication; Bryn Fitzkee, International Studies; Sarah Johnson, Political Science; Clare Johnston, Speech and Hearing Sciences; Ava Keethler, Health Sciences; Jamie Lasda, Environment, Economy, Development and Sustainability; Jamie Level, Psychology; Cai Martin, Health Sciences; Maura McGregor, Communication; Claire Morris, Marketing; Caly O'Brien, Health Sciences; Erin O'Neil, Finance; Kiana Perez, Pharmaceutical Sciences; Emily Rezebek, Marketing; Sax, Health Sciences; and Ashley Turner, Sport Industry.

Women’s Rowing

Katelyn Bartos, Mechanical Engineering; Claire Bauer, Marketing; Maria Bowman, Industrial Design; Eliana Bujwalo-Nowak, Mechanical Engineering; Katherine Castaneda, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Natalie Chourova, Human Nutrition; Olivia Clotten, International Business; Kaitlyn Clouse, Psychology; Kristen Devolve, Nursing; Noah Fletcher, Environment, Economy, Development and Sustainability; Alexandra Gluntz, Mechanical Engineering; Alaina Hawthorn, Architecture; Molly Hillman, Health Sciences; Kathryn Hinton, Mathematics; Claire Holtyn, Human Development and Family Science; Mary Jaskoviak, Human Development and Family Science; Kira Katterle, Biomedical Engineering; Valerie Keller, Health Sciences; Grace Klein, Psychology; Brianna Knight, Natural Resource Management; Pau Koster, International Business; Allison Krish, Industrial Design; Alexandra Kushnir, Environmental Science; Anneta Kyridou, Sport Industry; Livingston, English; Danielle Mathews, Economics; Megan McNutt, Biomedical Engineering; Alessandra Montesano, Communication; Mia Mulhearn, Neuroscience; Audrey Murphy, Health Sciences; Megan Murphy, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Alexandra Nothdurft, World Politics; Grace Pabst, Human Development and Family Science; Kaitlin Pang, Economics; Elizabeth Paul, Biology; Darby Pethrick, Environment, Economy, Development and Sustainability; Svea Pichner, Operations Management; Katherine Reymann, Marketing; Gabrielle Schmidt, Psychology; Savannah Sellers, Environmental Science; Amelie Sens, Early Childhood Education; Thompson, Human Development and Family Science; Gea Torres, Industrial and System Engineering; Charline Ulmer, Art; Jessy Vermeer, Sport Industry; Kathryn Visci, Chemical Engineering; Emma Walker, Psychology; Grace Wallace, Speech and Hearing Sciences; Paige Wheeler, Biochemistry; Oliver Williams, Public Policy Analysis; Emma Wilson, Health Sciences; Morgan Zahner, Computer Science and Engineering; and Alyssa Zehner, Health Promotion, Nutrition and Exercise Science.

Women’s Tennis

Lina Ali, Psychology; Kolie Allen, Speech and Hearing Sciences; Madeline Atway, Finance; Isabelle Boulais, Psychology; Irina Cantos Siemers, Communication; Luna Dormet, Public Policy and Management (Master’s); Kathleen Jones, Journalism; and Lucia Marzal, International Business.

Women’s Track and Field

Annie Allen, Business Undecided; Ayoub, Public Health (Master’s); Nya Bussey, Health Sciences; Addie Engel, Health Sciences; Amelia Figler, History; Mary Figler, Finance; Erica Francesconi, Animal Sciences; Allie Guagenti, Art Education; Alexa Jankowsky, Architecture; Abigail Kuhn, Marketing; Andrea Kuhn, Mathematics; Amelia McCloy, Philosophy, Politics and Economics; Mia Mlynek, Health Sciences; AnneMarie Moses, Industrial and Systems Engineering; Hannah Moulton, Microbiology; Suzie Muller, Exercise Science; Mallory Mulzer, Assistive and Rehabilitative Technology; Gia Napoleon, Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; Alexus Pyles, Assistive and Rehabilitative Technology; Cierra Pyles, Human Development and Family Science; Chanler Robinson, Animal Sciences; Daniella Santos, Social Work; Kathleen Shay, Biomedical Engineering; Suzanne Stein, Dietetics and Nutrition (Master’s); Julia Swallows, Human Development and Family Science; Ava Tenaglia, Biology; Akemi Von Scherr, Health Promotion, Nutrition and Exercise Science; Ellie Weber, Marketing; and Jaydan Wood, Health Sciences.

