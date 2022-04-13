Hundreds of fans, football players and students attended the vigil outside of Ohio Stadium on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of members of the Ohio State community gathered at the rotunda on the north side of Ohio Stadium on Tuesday night in remembrance of late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend.

Former running back Master Teague III began the vigil with a prayer, while former quarterback Cardale Jones and wide receiver Chris Fields spoke to the fans, football players and students in attendance – many of whom were wearing jerseys with Haskins’ name on the back.

There was also seven minutes of silence as a nod to his jersey number before the Ohio State marching band played the alma mater, Carmen Ohio.

Dozens of current and former players paid their respects to Haskins during the vigil, including quarterback Kyle McCord; wide receivers Kamryn Babb, Xavier Johnson and Jaylen Harris; offensive lineman Thayer Munford, Paris Johnson and Matthew Jones; tight end Gee Scott; defensive ends Javontae Jean-Baptiste and J.T. Tuimoloau; defensive tackle Taron Vincent; linebackers Teradja Mitchell, Cody Simon, Dallas Gant and Derrick Malone; cornerbacks Cameron Brown, Sevyn Banks and Lloyd McFarquhar; and safety Marcus Hooker.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was also on hand, as was new defensive graduate assistant Cam Spence.

The memorial at the center of the vigil, which modestly began with a pair of jerseys hanging on the gates to the stadium, has since grown to include a large Ohio State helmet and oversized No. 7 with signatures from those who have visited. It now has hundreds of candles surrounding it, which will continue to burn through the night in Haskins’ honor.

