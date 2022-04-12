The Buckeyes just secured a commitment from one of the Sunshine State’s best prospects.

Ohio State landed a commitment from one of the nation’s top-rated running backs on Tuesday evening when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Mark Fletcher pledged his services to the Buckeyes over finalists Miami (Fla.), Michigan and Penn State.

“That was the first place I visited that I didn’t feel homesick,” Fletcher said when asked why he picked the Buckeyes during his commitment show on CBS Sports HQ. “I felt real comfortable.”

The 6-foot-1 and 226-pound Fletcher, who is considered the eighth-best running back and No. 153 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from Ohio State back in January and made his way to Columbus for the first time earlier this month.

Fletcher was joined on the two-day unofficial visit by a large contingent of prospects from the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team, including four-star safety commit Cedrick Hawkins; five-star wide receiver targets Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader; and four-star defensive back targets Daemon Fagan and Sharif Denson.

During the visit, Fletcher and his family spent a considerable amount of time with running backs coach Tony Alford, who has a long track record of success in recruiting prospects from the Sunshine State. Their growing relationship is what ultimately what pushed the Buckeyes to the forefront of his recruitment.

“Coach Tony Alfred played a big part in getting me to OSU,” Fletcher said. “I can’t wait to play for him.”

Fletcher now becomes the seventh member of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Hawkins; Findlay, Ohio, four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery; Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla; Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood; Dublin (Ohio) Coffman three-star defensive end Will Smith Jr.; and West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star safety Malik Hartford.

