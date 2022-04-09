Former Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies After Being Hit By Car

The 24-year-old was reportedly training in South Florida when the accident occurred.

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning after being hit by a car, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was just 24 years old.

A former four-star prospect from Potomac, Md., Haskins played for the Buckeyes from 2016-18 and set numerous Big Ten and school records when he threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns in his lone season as a starter. He was a finalist for the 2018 Heisman Trophy and was named the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award winner and the Big Ten's offensive player and quarterback of the year.

"(We are) terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning," the Ohio State athletic department said in a statement. "We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives."

Haskins was a first-round selection of the Washington Redskins in the 2019 NFL Draft but most recently played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, . He was reportedly training with his teammates this week in South Florida when the accident occurred.with whom he was expected to compete for the starting role this season

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous fried to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya (Gondrezick-Haskins), and his entire family during his difficult time.”

After the news was reported, reactions to Haskins' death poured in over social media:

