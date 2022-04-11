Stroud wrote a special message on his jersey to honor the late signal-caller, who passed away over the weekend.

Without former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ record-breaking season in 2018, it’s unlikely that Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud ever come to Columbus to play for the Buckeyes.

So, it should come as no surprise that Stroud honored the late signal-caller during Monday morning’s practice by writing “LLDH7” and “RIH SIMBA” on his jersey numbers – abbreviations for “Long Live Dwayne Haskins 7” and “Rest In Heaven Simba,” a nod to Haskins’ nickname.

“You’ve seen Dwayne, you’ve seen him do what he’s doing when he was here. You’ve seen Justin, what he did when he was here. And then I got to witness it last year, so you definitely want to picture yourself in those shoes,” Stroud said back in December. “I don’t try to be like Justin or Dwayne, but still learn from those guys, learn from their successes and learn from their mistakes. Those are all things that I took into consideration to come here and then do what I’m doing now.”

Stroud, of course, wears the same No. 7 that Haskins wore during his record-breaking career with the Buckeyes. And as he continues to put up Heisman-caliber stats of his own, he’ll only be adding to the legacy of the number they share.

“It’s kind of hard to put into words what (Haskins) meant when this has all happened so fast, but he had a major impact on this whole thing,” head coach Ryan Day said during his press conference on Monday. “When you come through Ohio State and you play the position and you kind of walk in those shoes, only a few people cite understand what that’s like.

“He was a great resource for those guys, just like J.T. (Barrett), Braxton (Miller) and Cardale (Jones) were big brothers to Dwayne … It’s a little bit of a tight group there because it’s such a unique position.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Ryan Day Shares Memories Of Former QB Dwayne Haskins

2023 Florida RB Richard Young Lists Ohio State Among Top Schools

A Look At What Records Dwayne Haskins Set Or Tied As Ohio State’s Starting QB

Former Coaches, Teammates Honor Late Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins

Looking Back At The Top 5 Performances Of Dwayne Haskins’ Ohio State Career

Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins Dies After Being Hit By Car

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!