51 Current And Former Ohio State Football Players Named Scholar-Athletes
The Ohio State football program announced on Tuesday that 51 current and former players earned scholar-athlete honors after maintaining a 3.0 or higher grade-point average for the 2021-22 academic year.
Ten of those players have been named a scholar-athlete at least three times during their career, led by a pair of five-time honorees in rising seventh-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson and fifth-year senior linebacker Cade Kacherski. Both players have already graduated and are working on their master’s degrees.
Fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb, fifth-year senior linebacker Ryan Batsch, fifth-year senior defensive tackle Taron Vincent and former defensive end Tyreke Smith, who is widely projected to be selected in this month’s NFL Draft, were honored for a fourth time.
Former quarterback Jagger LaRoe, who has since transferred to Texas A&M Commerce; former offensive lineman Harry Miller, who medically retired this spring; fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell; and senior offensive lineman Ryan Smith earned the accolade for the third time.
This marked the fourth consecutive semester in which the team grade-point average was 3.0 or higher, as the cumulative grade-point average was 3.05. The grade-point average for the scholarship players on the roster, meanwhile, is 2.998.
That said, the following players earned a 3.0 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year:
- Long snapper Mason Arnold, finance
- Wide receiver Kamryn Babb, kinesiology
- Wide receiver Jayden Ballard, sport coaching, recreation and physical education
- Linebacker Ryan Batsch, finance
- Wide receiver Chris Booker, psychology
- Offensive lineman Quinton Burke, zoology
- Linebacker Reid Carrico, construction systems management
- Cornerback Lejond Cavazos, communication
- Defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan, sport industry
- Kicker Dominic DiMaccio, consumer and family financial services
- Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, marketing
- Offensive lineman Jack Forsmann, accounting
- Tight end Patrick Gurd, health sciences
- Defensive tackle Ty Hamilton, consumer and family financial services
- Cornerback Jordan Hancock, human development and family science
- Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., finance
- Tight end Sam Hart, exploration
- Offensive guard Donovan Jackson, sport industry
- Offensive tackle Paris Johnson, journalism
- Linebacker Cade Kacherski, finance
- Cornerback Cameron Kittle, construction systems management
- Quarterback Jagger LaRoe, marketing
- Offensive lineman Trey Leroux, finance
- Long snapper Max Lomonico, human development and family science
- Safety Cameron Martinez, psychology
- Quarterback Kyle McCord, communication
- Defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie, human development and family science
- Offensive lineman Zed Michalski, sport industry
- Offensive lineman Harry Miller, mechanical engineering
- Punter Jesse Mirco, sport industry
- Wide receiver Joop Mitchell, consumer and family financial services
- Linebacker Teradja Mitchell, communication
- Cornerback Andrew Moore, consumer and family financial services
- Linebacker Jalen Pace, exploration
- Offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, marketing
- Defensive tackle Bryce Prater, construction systems management
- Defensive tackle Zach Prater, construction systems management
- Tight end Corey Rau, sports coaching, recreation and physical education
- Long snapper Bradley Robinson, kinesiology
- Running back Cayden Saunders, mechanical engineering
- Kicker Jake Seibert, finance
- Linebacker Cody Simon, finance
- Kicker Garrison Smith, sport industry
- Offensive lineman Ryan Smith, sport industry
- Defensive end Tyreke Smith, sport industry
- Wide receiver Reis Stocksdale, business
- Defensive tackle Taron Vincent, sport industry
- Wide receiver Sam Wiglusz, communication
- Running back Miyan Williams, human development and family science
- Center Toby Wilson, sport industry
- Center Luke Wypler, sport industry
In all, 788 Ohio State student-athletes across 37 different varsity sports were named scholar-athletes this year. Of them, 52 held a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. The full list can be found on Ohio State’s official website.
