51 Current And Former Ohio State Football Players Named Scholar-Athletes

The Buckeyes have had four straight semesters with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

The Ohio State football program announced on Tuesday that 51 current and former players earned scholar-athlete honors after maintaining a 3.0 or higher grade-point average for the 2021-22 academic year.

Ten of those players have been named a scholar-athlete at least three times during their career, led by a pair of five-time honorees in rising seventh-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson and fifth-year senior linebacker Cade Kacherski. Both players have already graduated and are working on their master’s degrees.

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb, fifth-year senior linebacker Ryan Batsch, fifth-year senior defensive tackle Taron Vincent and former defensive end Tyreke Smith, who is widely projected to be selected in this month’s NFL Draft, were honored for a fourth time.

Former quarterback Jagger LaRoe, who has since transferred to Texas A&M Commerce; former offensive lineman Harry Miller, who medically retired this spring; fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell; and senior offensive lineman Ryan Smith earned the accolade for the third time.

This marked the fourth consecutive semester in which the team grade-point average was 3.0 or higher, as the cumulative grade-point average was 3.05. The grade-point average for the scholarship players on the roster, meanwhile, is 2.998.

That said, the following players earned a 3.0 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year:

Long snapper Mason Arnold , finance

, finance Wide receiver Kamryn Babb , kinesiology

, kinesiology Wide receiver Jayden Ballard , sport coaching, recreation and physical education

, sport coaching, recreation and physical education Linebacker Ryan Batsch , finance

, finance Wide receiver Chris Booker , psychology

, psychology Offensive lineman Quinton Burke , zoology

, zoology Linebacker Reid Carrico , construction systems management

, construction systems management Cornerback Lejond Cavazo s, communication

s, communication Defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan , sport industry

, sport industry Kicker Dominic DiMaccio , consumer and family financial services

, consumer and family financial services Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka , marketing

, marketing Offensive lineman Jack Forsmann , accounting

, accounting Tight end Patrick Gurd , health sciences

, health sciences Defensive tackle Ty Hamilton , consumer and family financial services

, consumer and family financial services Cornerback Jordan Hancock , human development and family science

, human development and family science Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. , finance

, finance Tight end Sam Hart , exploration

, exploration Offensive guard Donovan Jackson , sport industry

, sport industry Offensive tackle Paris Johnson , journalism

, journalism Linebacker Cade Kacherski , finance

, finance Cornerback Cameron Kittle , construction systems management

, construction systems management Quarterback Jagger LaRoe , marketing

, marketing Offensive lineman Trey Leroux , finance

, finance Long snapper Max Lomonico , human development and family science

, human development and family science Safety Cameron Martinez , psychology

, psychology Quarterback Kyle McCord , communication

, communication Defensive tackle J aden McKenzie , human development and family science

, human development and family science Offensive lineman Zed Michalski , sport industry

, sport industry Offensive lineman Harry Miller , mechanical engineering

, mechanical engineering Punter Jesse Mirco , sport industry

, sport industry Wide receiver Joop Mitchell , consumer and family financial services

, consumer and family financial services Linebacker Teradja Mitchell , communication

, communication Cornerback Andrew Moore , consumer and family financial services

, consumer and family financial services Linebacker Jalen Pace , exploration

, exploration Offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere , marketing

, marketing Defensive tackle Bryce Prater , construction systems management

, construction systems management Defensive tackle Zach Prater , construction systems management

, construction systems management Tight end Corey Rau , sports coaching, recreation and physical education

, sports coaching, recreation and physical education Long snapper Bradley Robinson , kinesiology

, kinesiology Running back Cayden Saunders , mechanical engineering

, mechanical engineering Kicker Jake Seibert , finance

, finance Linebacker Cody Simon , finance

, finance Kicker Garrison Smith , sport industry

, sport industry Offensive lineman Ryan Smith , sport industry

, sport industry Defensive end Tyreke Smith , sport industry

, sport industry Wide receiver Reis Stocksdale , business

, business Defensive tackle Taron Vincent , sport industry

, sport industry Wide receiver Sam Wiglusz , communication

, communication Running back Miyan Williams , human development and family science

, human development and family science Center Toby Wilson , sport industry

, sport industry Center Luke Wypler, sport industry

In all, 788 Ohio State student-athletes across 37 different varsity sports were named scholar-athletes this year. Of them, 52 held a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. The full list can be found on Ohio State’s official website.

