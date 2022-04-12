Curry came to Columbus following an impressive high school career where he recorded nearly 300 tackles.

Freshman defensive end Caden Curry became the second member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following Monday’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“This guy kept his head down and went straight to work,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said. “(He) handles his business on the field and is impressing everybody.”

A former four-star prospect from Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove, Curry committed to the Buckeyes on Dec. 14 before signing with the program just one day later. He was one of 11 freshmen to enroll in classes in January and has clearly impressed defensive line coach Larry Johnson, which certainly bodes well for his chances at early playing time.

“All spring, you guys have been helping me out,” Curry said as sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau removed the stripe from his helmet. “I appreciate the love. Shoutout to the Rushmen, they’ve been working my ass off. Go Bucks!”

Curry joins fifth-year senior safety Tanner McCalister and freshman safety Kye Stokes as newcomers who have shed their black stripes this spring, as they did so on March 28 and April 8, respectively.

