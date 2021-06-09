North Carolina K Noah Ruggles Transferring To Ohio State

The Buckeyes have added a kicker through the transfer portal.

Former North Carolina kicker Noah Ruggles announced on Wednesday afternoon he will transfer to Ohio State, where he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Odessa, Fla., Ruggles went 19-for-27 in field goals and 45-for-45 in extra point attempts during his redshirt freshman year with the Tar Heels. He played in just one game last fall, making one PAT in a win over Western Carolina.

BuckeyesNow will have more on Ruggles’ pledge shortly.

