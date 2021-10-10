Ohio State Moves Up To No. 6 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Maryland

    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 6 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Win Vs. Maryland

    The Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams in the top 10 of this week's poll.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Ohio State moved up one spot to sixth in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon, following its 66-17 win over Maryland on Saturday.

    The Buckeyes jumped Penn State following its road loss to Iowa but remained behind Alabama despite its upset loss to Texas A&M.

    That said, the Big Ten continues to show its strength, with five teams ranked among the nation’s top 10 teams. That includes Iowa at No. 2, Michigan at No. 7, Penn State at No. 8 and Michigan State at No. 9.

    The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia
    2. Iowa
    3. Oklahoma
    4. Cincinnati
    5. Alabama
    6. Ohio State
    7. Michigan
    8. Penn State
    9. Michigan State
    10. Oregon
    11. Kentucky
    12. Oklahoma State
    13. Notre Dame
    14. Ole Miss
    15. Coastal Carolina
    16. Wake Forest
    17. Florida
    18. Texas A&M
    19. Arkansas
    20. BYU
    21. N.C. State
    22. Arizona State
    23. SMU
    24. San Diego State
    25. Clemson

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Photos From Ohio State's 66-17 Win Over Maryland On Saturday Afternoon

    Ohio State DC Kerry Coombs Receives Game Ball After Win Over Maryland

    Ohio State Hopeful Haskell Garrett, Cam Brown Get "Healed Up" During Open Week

    Maryland's Mike Locksley: "We Had Guys Looking Like They Fell Out Of Airplanes"

    Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Suffocates Maryland

    Game Observations: Ohio State Offense Steamrolls Maryland

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    52. Garrett Wilson and C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 6 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Maryland

    just now
    92. Ryan and Nina Day
    Football

    Photos From Ohio State's 66-17 Win Over Maryland

    1 hour ago
    grading the buckeyes (defense-Maryland)
    Football

    Grading the Buckeyes Defensive Performance Against Maryland

    2 hours ago
    grading the buckeyes (offense-Maryland)
    Football

    Grading the Buckeyes Offensive Performance vs. Maryland

    2 hours ago
    Kerry Coombs
    Football

    Ohio State DC Kerry Coombs Receives Game Ball After Win Over Maryland

    14 hours ago
    Haskell Garrett
    Football

    Ohio State Hopeful DT Haskell Garrett, CB Cam Brown Can Get "Healed Up" During Open Week

    16 hours ago
    Chris Olave
    Football

    Maryland's Mike Locksley On Ohio State: "We Had Guys Looking Like They Fell Out Of Airplanes, They Were So Wide Open”

    17 hours ago
    Stroud Dismantles Terps
    Football

    C.J. Stroud Shreds Maryland Defense In Near Perfect Performance

    17 hours ago