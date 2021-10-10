Ohio State Moves Up To No. 6 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Maryland

The Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams in the top 10 of this week's poll.

Ohio State moved up one spot to sixth in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon, following its 66-17 win over Maryland on Saturday.

The Buckeyes jumped Penn State following its road loss to Iowa but remained behind Alabama despite its upset loss to Texas A&M.

That said, the Big Ten continues to show its strength, with five teams ranked among the nation’s top 10 teams. That includes Iowa at No. 2, Michigan at No. 7, Penn State at No. 8 and Michigan State at No. 9.

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia Iowa Oklahoma Cincinnati Alabama Ohio State Michigan Penn State Michigan State Oregon Kentucky Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ole Miss Coastal Carolina Wake Forest Florida Texas A&M Arkansas BYU N.C. State Arizona State SMU San Diego State Clemson

