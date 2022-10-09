Skip to main content

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win At Michigan State

The Buckeyes received a season-high 20 first-place votes following their blowout of the Spartans.

Unlike the USA Today Coaches Poll, where the top 10 remained the same, Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 49-20 win at Michigan State.

The Buckeyes benefited from Alabama’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M, which had a chance to win the game on the final play. The Crimson Tide, who were playing without starting quarterback Bryce Young, dropped two spots as a result of the close victory.

Georgia regained the No. 1 spot after cruising past Auburn, 49-20, while Clemson moved ahead of Michigan to No. 4 following its 31-3 win at Boston College. The Wolverines, meanwhile, struggled for three quarters at Indiana before pulling away, 31-10.

Tennessee moved up two spots to No. 6 after its 40-13 win at LSU, while No. 7 USC (30-14 over Washington State), No. 8 Oklahoma State (41-31 over Texas Tech), No. 9 Ole Miss (52-28 over Vanderbilt) and No. 10 Penn State round out the top 10. The Nittany Lions were off on Saturday.

Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State are joined in this week’s poll by Illinois at No. 24, while Purdue (34 votes), Minnesota (5) and Maryland (4) are among the others receiving votes. The Fighting Illinis beat Iowa, 9-6, to improve to 5-1 on the season.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (32)
  2. Ohio State (20)
  3. Albama (11)
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Tennessee
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. UCLA
  12. Oregon
  13. TCU
  14. Wake Forest
  15. N.C. State
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Syracuse
  19. Kansas
  20. Utah
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Texas
  23. Kentucky
  24. Illinois
  25. James Madison

