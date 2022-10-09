Ohio State's Ryan Day: TreVeyon Henderson’s Injury Against Michigan State Isn’t Serious

TreVeyon Henderson suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the third quarter of Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State and headed to the medical tent before watching the remainder of the game from the sideline.

But had the Buckeyes not been leading by four scores at the time of his injury, head coach Ryan Day said the sophomore running back could have returned to the game on Saturday.

“If it was a different game, he probably would have come back in,” Day said afterward. “But just out of an abundance of caution, we just decided to hold him out. We didn’t feel like we needed to use him at that point.”

Henderson, who suffered a foot injury in the 77-21 win over Toledo and missed last week's 49-10 win over Rutgers as the injury lingered, rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries before leaving the game.

It was a much-needed performance, as he was one of just three running backs to make the trip to East Lansing, joining true freshman Dallan Hayden and freshman walk-on T.C. Caffey.

Redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams, who tied a school record with five rushing touchdowns in the win over the Scarlet Knights, did not travel with the team due to a knee injury suffered in practice this week, meanwhile.

“I thought he was running hard, he was running physical, he was finishing runs. You could see that he had a bounce in his step and he was running determined,” Day said. “It was good to see him back after last week.”

Hayden finished the game with 14 carries for 70 yards, while Caffey added four carries for nine yards. Fifth-year senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson also moved into the backfield for three plays and ended up with 23 yards rushing in relief of Henderson.

“Tre ran very hard,” redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “I definitely think he has something to not just prove, but prove to himself that he can still go out there and dominate, so I’m super excited and super happy for him.

“It’s tough being one of the only backs, so he was back there tired. But that just shows the work ethic of just not being denied … I think that him and Miyan are a dynamic duo and will do great things in the future. I’m excited to see that.”

