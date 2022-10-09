Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Michigan State

Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following a 49-20 win at Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

There weren't any changes at the top of the poll, as No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia continue to lead the way while No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 USC, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State round out the top 10 for the second straight week.

Unbeaten UCLA was the biggest mover this weekend, jumping seven spots to No. 12 following its 42-32 win over Utah, which fell eight spots from No. 11 to No. 19. Kentucky also dropped nine spots from No. 13 to No. 22 following its 24-14 loss to unranked South Carolina.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | Why Clemson Stands Alone Amongst College Football's Unbeaten Teams | Sonny Dykes Was Born To Be King Of Texas Football | College GameDay Heads Back To Knoxville | Interim Coaches Turning Things Around In Week 6

The Buckeyes, Wolverines and Nittany Lions also remain the only Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll, though Illinois (77 votes), Minnesota (14), Maryland (8) and Purdue (7) are among the others receiving votes.

That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (35) Georgia (18) Ohio State (10) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Oregon UCLA N.C. State Wake Forest TCU Kansas State Mississippi State Syracuse Utah Kansas Cincinnati Kentucky Baylor Texas North Carolina

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Michigan State

C.J. Stroud Shakes Off Pick-Six To Set Ohio State, Big Ten Records

Ohio State's Ryan Day Says TreVeyon Henderson’s Injury Isn’t Serious

Marvin Harrison Jr. Sets School Record With Third Touchdown Vs. Michigan State

C.J. Stroud Passes Justin Fields For Second-Most Touchdown Passes In OSU History

Ohio State Expects Miyan Williams To Return Vs. Iowa After Suffering Knee Injury

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!