Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Michigan State
Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following a 49-20 win at Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.
There weren't any changes at the top of the poll, as No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia continue to lead the way while No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 USC, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State round out the top 10 for the second straight week.
Unbeaten UCLA was the biggest mover this weekend, jumping seven spots to No. 12 following its 42-32 win over Utah, which fell eight spots from No. 11 to No. 19. Kentucky also dropped nine spots from No. 13 to No. 22 following its 24-14 loss to unranked South Carolina.
The Buckeyes, Wolverines and Nittany Lions also remain the only Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll, though Illinois (77 votes), Minnesota (14), Maryland (8) and Purdue (7) are among the others receiving votes.
That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Alabama (35)
- Georgia (18)
- Ohio State (10)
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Oregon
- UCLA
- N.C. State
- Wake Forest
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Mississippi State
- Syracuse
- Utah
- Kansas
- Cincinnati
- Kentucky
- Baylor
- Texas
- North Carolina
