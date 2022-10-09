Skip to main content

Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Michigan State

The Buckeyes gained some more ground on Alabama and Georgia after picking up three additional first-place votes.

Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following a 49-20 win at Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

There weren't any changes at the top of the poll, as No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia continue to lead the way while No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 USC, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State round out the top 10 for the second straight week.

Unbeaten UCLA was the biggest mover this weekend, jumping seven spots to No. 12 following its 42-32 win over Utah, which fell eight spots from No. 11 to No. 19. Kentucky also dropped nine spots from No. 13 to No. 22 following its 24-14 loss to unranked South Carolina.

The Buckeyes, Wolverines and Nittany Lions also remain the only Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll, though Illinois (77 votes), Minnesota (14), Maryland (8) and Purdue (7) are among the others receiving votes.

That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (35)
  2. Georgia (18)
  3. Ohio State (10)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Oregon
  12. UCLA
  13. N.C. State
  14. Wake Forest
  15. TCU
  16. Kansas State
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Syracuse
  19. Utah
  20. Kansas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Kentucky
  23. Baylor
  24. Texas
  25. North Carolina

