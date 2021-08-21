Ohio State Names Six Team Captains For 2021 Season

All six players are first-time team captains, snapping a streak of seven straight seasons with a repeat captain.

Ohio State announced on Friday evening that offensive tackle Thayer Munford, wide receivers Chris Olave and Kamryn Babb, linebacker Teradja Mitchell, defensive end Zach Harrison and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were named team captains by their peers.

The Buckeyes have now had 300 individuals named team captains in their 132-year history. That includes a pair of three-time team captains in quarterback J.T. Barrett (2015-17) and linebacker Tuf Borland (2018-20).

A former three-star prospect from Cincinnati by way of Massillon (Ohio) Washington, Munford has started 33 games for Ohio State over the last three seasons. He was named first-team All-Big Ten last fall and a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Sporting News this summer.

Olave also came to Columbus as a three-star prospect from San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He’s caught 111 passes for 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns in his three-year career with the Buckeyes and was named to several preseason watch lists, including the Maxwell and Biletnikoff awards.

Babb, a former four-star prospect from St. Louis Christian Brothers College, has dealt with numerous knee injuries throughout his career, including one that has kept him out of spring practice and fall camp. He’s become a vital member of the locker, even if he hasn’t had a significant impact on the field.

A former four-star prospect from Virginia Beach Bishop Sullivan, Mitchell has appeared in 28 games as he bided time behind upperclassmen linebackers. Now in line to start, he’ll be an impact player for a unit replacing its top four contributors.

Harrison, meanwhile, is a former five-star prospect from nearby Lewis Center Olentangy Orange. He has played in 21 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons and was one of three players to represent the program at Big Ten Media Days last month, joining Munford and tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

Last but not least, Garrett overcame a gunshot wound to the face during the summer to record 20 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, two sacks and one pick-six and be named an All-American. He opted to return for the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic and is widely viewed as the leader of Ohio State’s defense.

That said, all six players were named team captains for the first time, snapping a streak of seven straight seasons in which a player or players were repeat captains. It’s also a six-year low for total of team captains, dating back to the 2015 season. There have been at least seven captains every year since.

