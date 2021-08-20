Player Ratings For The Former Ohio State Buckeyes In Madden NFL 22

If you were among those who picked up a copy of Madden NFL 22 when it hit stores on Friday, there’s a good chance you’ll eventually trade for or sign a few former Ohio State players.

Shoot, you might even put them all on your favorite team in hopes of leading them to a Super Bowl title. If that’s the case, it’s important to know which Buckeyes have the highest ratings as you fill out your 53-man roster and practice squad.

Below is a list of all of the former Ohio State players in this year’s installment, along with their ratings. That includes four Buckeyes with a rating of 90 or higher and several others in the upper 80s. They are as follows:

Arizona Cardinals

OT Branden Bowen - 56

Atlanta Falcons

CB Kendall Sheffield - 74

Baltimore Ravens

RB J.K. Dobbins - 81

WR Binjimen Victor - NR

LB Malik Harrison - 72

CB Shaun Wade - 65

Carolina Panthers

OG Pat Elflein - 70

WR C.J. Saunders - NR

FB Rod Smith - NR

Chicago Bears

QB Justin Fields - 74

Cincinnati Bengals

CB Eli Apple - 75

S Vonn Bell - 79

P Drue Chrisman - NR

DE Sam Hubbard - 75

OG Michael Jordan - 61

C Billy Price - 66

OT Isaiah Prince - 60

Cleveland Browns

DT Tommy Togiai - 69

CB Denzel Ward - 89

Dallas Cowboys

WR Noah Brown - 70

WR Johnnie Dixon - 66

RB Ezekiel Elliott - 88

S Malik Hooker - 79

LS Jake McQuaide - 35

Denver Broncos

LB Baron Browning - 67

OLB Jonathon Cooper - 60

DE Dre’Mont Jones - 75

Detroit Lions

OLB - Rashod Berry - NR

DT Jashon Cornell - 61

OT Taylor Decker - 78

OG Jonah Jackson - 71

CB Jeff Okudah - 74

Green Bay Packers

C Josh Myers - 67

Houston Texans

P Cameron Johnston - 72

DB Bradley Roby - 84

Indianapolis Colts

WR Parris Campbell - 73

DT Tyquan Lewis - 73

Jacksonville Jaguars

TE Luke Farrell - 62

DT DaVon Hamilton - 74

RB Carlos Hyde - 76

OL Andrew Norwell - 82

Las Vegas Raiders

CB Damon Arnette - 74

DT Johnathan Hankins - 78

LB Darron Lee - 69

Los Angeles Chargers

DE Joey Bosa - 92

WR K.J. Hill - 65

C Corey Linsley - 88

Los Angeles Rams

S Jordan Fuller - 72

Miami Dolphins

LB Jerome Baker - 78

Minnesota Vikings

LB Tuf Borland - NR

OG Wyatt Davis - 64

DE Jalyn Holmes - 69

New England Patriots

LB Raekwon McMillan - 69

New Orleans Saints

S Malcolm Jenkins - 82

CB Marshon Lattimore - 87

WR Michael Thomas - 94

TE Nick Vannett - 68

LB Pete Werner - 69

New York Giants

TE Jake Hausmann - NR

WR Austin Mack - 66

RB Mike Weber - NR

Pittsburgh Steelers

TE Marcus Baugh - 59

QB Dwayne Haskins - 63

DT Cameron Heyward - 92

OG Malcolm Pridgeon - NR

San Francisco 49ers

DE Nick Bosa - 90

LB Justin Hilliard - NR

RB Trey Sermon - 74

Seattle Seahawks

OT Jamarco Jones - 63

Tennessee Titans

K Blake Haubeil - NR

DE John Simon - 74

Washington Football Team

WR Terry McLaurin - 89

WR Curtis Samuel - 83

DE Chase Young - 86

