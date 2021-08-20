Player Ratings For The Former Ohio State Buckeyes In Madden NFL 22

Player Ratings For Former Ohio State Buckeyes In Madden NFL 22
If you were among those who picked up a copy of Madden NFL 22 when it hit stores on Friday, there’s a good chance you’ll eventually trade for or sign a few former Ohio State players.
Shoot, you might even put them all on your favorite team in hopes of leading them to a Super Bowl title. If that’s the case, it’s important to know which Buckeyes have the highest ratings as you fill out your 53-man roster and practice squad.
Below is a list of all of the former Ohio State players in this year’s installment, along with their ratings. That includes four Buckeyes with a rating of 90 or higher and several others in the upper 80s. They are as follows:
Arizona Cardinals
- OT Branden Bowen - 56
Atlanta Falcons
- CB Kendall Sheffield - 74
Baltimore Ravens
- RB J.K. Dobbins - 81
- WR Binjimen Victor - NR
- LB Malik Harrison - 72
- CB Shaun Wade - 65
Carolina Panthers
- OG Pat Elflein - 70
- WR C.J. Saunders - NR
- FB Rod Smith - NR
Chicago Bears
- QB Justin Fields - 74
Cincinnati Bengals
- CB Eli Apple - 75
- S Vonn Bell - 79
- P Drue Chrisman - NR
- DE Sam Hubbard - 75
- OG Michael Jordan - 61
- C Billy Price - 66
- OT Isaiah Prince - 60
Cleveland Browns
- DT Tommy Togiai - 69
- CB Denzel Ward - 89
Dallas Cowboys
- WR Noah Brown - 70
- WR Johnnie Dixon - 66
- RB Ezekiel Elliott - 88
- S Malik Hooker - 79
- LS Jake McQuaide - 35
Denver Broncos
- LB Baron Browning - 67
- OLB Jonathon Cooper - 60
- DE Dre’Mont Jones - 75
Detroit Lions
- OLB - Rashod Berry - NR
- DT Jashon Cornell - 61
- OT Taylor Decker - 78
- OG Jonah Jackson - 71
- CB Jeff Okudah - 74
Green Bay Packers
- C Josh Myers - 67
Houston Texans
- P Cameron Johnston - 72
- DB Bradley Roby - 84
Indianapolis Colts
- WR Parris Campbell - 73
- DT Tyquan Lewis - 73
Jacksonville Jaguars
- TE Luke Farrell - 62
- DT DaVon Hamilton - 74
- RB Carlos Hyde - 76
- OL Andrew Norwell - 82
Las Vegas Raiders
- CB Damon Arnette - 74
- DT Johnathan Hankins - 78
- LB Darron Lee - 69
Los Angeles Chargers
- DE Joey Bosa - 92
- WR K.J. Hill - 65
- C Corey Linsley - 88
Los Angeles Rams
- S Jordan Fuller - 72
Miami Dolphins
- LB Jerome Baker - 78
Minnesota Vikings
- LB Tuf Borland - NR
- OG Wyatt Davis - 64
- DE Jalyn Holmes - 69
New England Patriots
- LB Raekwon McMillan - 69
New Orleans Saints
- S Malcolm Jenkins - 82
- CB Marshon Lattimore - 87
- WR Michael Thomas - 94
- TE Nick Vannett - 68
- LB Pete Werner - 69
New York Giants
- TE Jake Hausmann - NR
- WR Austin Mack - 66
- RB Mike Weber - NR
Pittsburgh Steelers
- TE Marcus Baugh - 59
- QB Dwayne Haskins - 63
- DT Cameron Heyward - 92
- OG Malcolm Pridgeon - NR
San Francisco 49ers
- DE Nick Bosa - 90
- LB Justin Hilliard - NR
- RB Trey Sermon - 74
Seattle Seahawks
- OT Jamarco Jones - 63
Tennessee Titans
- K Blake Haubeil - NR
- DE John Simon - 74
Washington Football Team
- WR Terry McLaurin - 89
- WR Curtis Samuel - 83
- DE Chase Young - 86
