Ohio State Freshman S Jantzen Dunn Loses Black Stripe

Dunn is now an official member of the Buckeyes football program.

Ohio State apparently had a great day of fall camp on Friday, as freshman safety Jantzen Dunn became the third Buckeye to shed his black stripe following practice, joining offensive lineman Donovan Jackson and cornerback Jordan Hancock.

“I just want to thank y’all boys for mentoring me and, you know, sticking with me,” Dunn said as sophomore safety Bryson Shaw removed the stripe from his helmet. “I love y’all boys. Shoutout BIA. Go Bucks!”

The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound Dunn came to Ohio State from Bowling Green, (Ky.) South Warren, where he was considered the 10th-best safety and No. 172 prospect overall in the class of 2021. He enrolled in classes in January and has been seen making plays in the Buckeyes’ secondary throughout fall camp.

“They get called out a lot,” head coach Ryan Day of the newcomers in the secondary. “I don’t know if they’re making plays or if they’ve got blackmail on (director of football operations) Quinn (Tempel). No, they’ve been making a lot of great plays.

“I have to give them a lot of credit. They have been challenging a lot of routes. It’s been one of the more competitive preseasons we’ve had, and if you cover Chris (Olave) and Garrett (Wilson), then you can have confidence and you can cover a lot of guys around the country.”

Dunn becomes the 13th member of the Buckeyes’ 2021 recruiting class to have his stripe removed, joining Jackson, Hancock, wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka, defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor, linebacker Reid Carrico, cornerback Denzel Burke, quarterback Kyle McCord and punter Jesse Mirco.

