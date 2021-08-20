Ohio State Freshman CB Jordan Hancock Loses Black Stripe

Hancock is now an official member of the Buckeyes football program.

Ohio State freshman cornerback Jordan Hancock became the second Buckeye to lose his black stripe follow Friday’s practice at Ohio Stadium, joining freshman offensive lineman Donovan Jackson.

"Thank you for BIA,” Hancock said as redshirt freshman cornerback Ryan Watts removed the stripe from his helmet. “Thank you to the coaching staff. Thank you for everything. Go Bucks!"

The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound Hancock hails from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, where he was considered the fourth-best cornerback and No. 67 prospect overall. He only enrolled in classes this summer but has been impressing the coaching staff through the first 15 practices of fall camp.

"They are looking very, very good. Very pleased. Extremely pleased,” defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said of Hancock and fellow freshman cornerbacks Jakailin Johnson and Denzel Burke on Aug. 6. “They are playing hard, they're physical, they're competing, they're not afraid.

“I mean, you guys understand, you have to go out there and play against our wide receivers every day. You have to be a dude and they're showing up every day. It's exciting. I'm very happy with them."

Hancock is the 12th member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to shed his black stripe, joining Burke, Jackson, wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka, defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor, linebacker Reid Carrico, quarterback Kyle McCord and punter Jesse Mirco.

