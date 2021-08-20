Report: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 To Announce Alliance As Soon As Next Week

It’s unclear how specific the announcement will be as details still need ironed out.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are expected to make a formal announcement about an alliance between the three conferences as soon as next week.

“It's not yet clear how specific the announcement will be because there are so many details to iron out, although administrators in all three leagues have stressed in recent conversations that issues of governance can and should be front and center,” Auerbach said.

This news comes exactly one week after it was reported that the three conferences were having high-level discussions about forming an alliance as a response to the SEC’s recent addition of Oklahoma and Texas.

Schools within the three conferences appear like-minded and could vote together on important matters, such as delaying the implementation of an expanded College Football Playoff until after its television rights deal with ESPN expires in 2026.

“Athletic directors in all three leagues have expressed concerns over the composition of the four-member working group that proposed the 12-team format and treated it as an inevitability without hearing from any representatives of the three leagues,” Auerbach said.

Such an alliance could also lead to scheduling agreements between the three conferences in football and men’s and women’s basketball, though that part remains in flux, especially since the ACC plays just eight league games and the Big Ten and Pac-12 play nine apiece.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Freshman OL Donovan Jackson Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman CB Jordan Hancock Sheds His Stripe, Too

Report: NCAA Planning Immediate Expansion Of Football Signing Class Limit

Player Ratings For The Former Ohio State Buckeyes In Madden NFL 22

Haskell Garrett Named To Polynesian Player Of The Year Award Watch List

Ohio State's Board Of Trustees Approves Construction Of Lacrosse-Specific Stadium

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!