Ohio State Freshman OL Donovan Jackson Loses Black Stripe

Jackson is now an official member of the Buckeyes football program.

Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Donovan Jackson became the latest member of the Buckeyes’ 2021 recruiting to shed his black stripe, doing so following Friday’s practice in Ohio Stadium.

"I'd like to thank God, man," Jackson said as junior center Harry Miller removed the stripe from his helmet. “I’d like to thank Coach (Mickey Marotti), Coach (Greg Studrawa) and the offensive line unit. I’d like to thank Rushmen for getting me better every day. Go Bucks!"

The 6-foot-4 and 300-pound Jackson came to Columbus as a five-star prospect from Bellaire (Texas) Episcopal, where he was considered nation’s top-rated interior lineman and No. 19 prospect overall. He’s backed up that lofty ranking through just 15 practices with the program.

“Donovan Jackson is unbelievable, what he’s done so far,” Studrawa said during his media availability on Aug. 10. “He’s running with the (second-team offense), hasn’t skipped a beat. His athleticism and power and what he’s done is unbelievable.”

Jackson becomes just the second summer enrollee to lose his black stripe, following the lead of defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who shed his following last Saturday’s scrimmage, as well as the 11th freshman overall, a list that also includes wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka, defensive end Jack Sawyer, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor, linebacker Reid Carrico, cornerback Denzel Burke, quarterback Kyle McCord and punter Jesse Mirco.

