Ohio State Holds Preseason Practice At Pro Football Hall Of Fame

The Buckeyes practiced at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and then toured the hall.

As a way to break up the grind of fall camp, Ohio State hit the road and held Thursday’s preseason practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The Buckeyes arrived at approximately 11:30 a.m., at which time they conducted their 14th practice of preseason camp. They were then greeted by Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO C. David Baker, the person who informs players of their induction into the Hall of Fame.

“This game is about the opportunity to be a better person, a better man, a better husband and father,” Baker told the team. “This game teaches us so many lessons.”

From there, the team broke up into small groups and toured the Hall of Fame. That includes seeing busts and other memorabilia from the 10 former Ohio State coaches and players currently enshrined, well as filmmaker Ed Sabol, an alum who founded NFL Films.

“This was a great opportunity for our team to bond,” head coach Ryan Day said. “For our players and staff to have the chance to learn more about the game of football at a place that’s right here in our own state is just an awesome thing.”

