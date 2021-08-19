2023 Tennessee TE Ty Lockwood Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a pledge from one of the nation’s top-rated tight ends.

Ohio State finally landed its first commitment for next recruiting cycle when Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Thursday afternoon over finalists Florida State, Penn State and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-4 and 225-pound Lockwood, who is considered the eighth-best tight end and No. 142 prospect in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes in February and made his way to campus for the first time in early June.

During that visit, Lockwood and his parents toured the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and spent time with head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator/tight end coach Kevin Wilson and running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford. That visit went so well that they then returned to Columbus for the program’s Buckeye Bash and BBQ in late July.

Shortly thereafter, Lockwood announced his final four schools and indicated that he would hold off on a college decision until after his junior season. But given the opportunity to become Ohio State’s first pledge for 2023, he accelerated his timeline and announced his decision on Thursday.

It’s becoming increasingly likely that Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona four-star Bennett Christian will be the only tight end the Buckeyes bring on for the current recruiting cycle after the somewhat recent decommitment of Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star Benji Gosnell. That means they’ll look to take two in 2023 instead.

