Analyzing The Impact Of Tennessee TE Ty Lockwood’s Ohio State Commitment

A look at what Lockwood will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.

Ohio State just secured a commitment from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood, who picked the Buckeyes on Thursday afternoon over finalists Florida State, Penn State and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-5 and 225-pound Lockwood comes from one of the top programs in Tennessee, as the Eagles have reached the playoffs in 10 straight seasons, including multiple appearances in the state final and one state championship to their name in that span.

Lockwood primarily plays wide receiver in Independence’s pass-happy offense last fall, where he caught 43 passes for a team-high 606 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and three touchdowns out of the slot. He’s a matchup nightmare thanks to his size and surprising burst, which allows him to make tough catches and separate from defenders.

Given Independence’s offensive strategy, Lockwood doesn’t have many opportunities to run block, so much like current senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert – who also spent the majority of his high school career split out wide – he’ll have to learn that part of the position once he gets on campus.

Lockwood – who moved to Tennessee from the Chicago area ahead of his sophomore season – is a bit lean but has the overall frame needed to add and carry muscle. He also has the toughness and willingness to make blocking an integral part of his game, with that demeanor showing up specifically in goal line packages on his highlight tape.

As for how he fits into Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, it’s a bit of a surprise to see a tight end be the first player to jump on board. It won’t send shockwaves through the recruiting world in the same way that someone like Pickerington (Ohio) Central five-star safety Sonny Styles, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior five-star running back Richard Young or Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood Schools five-star cornerback A.J. Harris would have.

However, it’s important to note that three of the eight other tight ends the Buckeyes have offered so far this cycle recently came off the board, with Bixby, Okla., four-star Luke Hasz committing to Oklahoma; St. Louis De Smet Jesuit four-star Mac Markway committing to Florida; and Swedish four-star Theodor Melin Ohrstrom committing to Texas A&M.

Ohio State is likely to take two players at the position next cycle, since Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona four-star Bennett Christian will probably be the only tight end signed for 2022, and Lockwood is a great place to start. Other names to keep in mind to fill the remaining spot include Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend four-star Mathias “Mega” Barnwell and Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic four-star Riley Williams.

