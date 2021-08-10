Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Sports Illustrated home
Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In 2021 Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Buckeyes have been ranked in the top 10 to begin each season since 2013.
Ohio State will start the upcoming college football season as the fourth-ranked team in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday afternoon.

The Buckeyes trail defending national champion Alabama, which claimed 63 of the 65 first-place votes, as well as Clemson and Oklahoma. Georgia, meanwhile, rounds out the top five.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, including Wisconsin at No. 15, Indiana at No. 17, Iowa at No. 18 and Penn State at No. 20. Michigan, which received just 30 total votes, was absent from the preseason poll for the first time since 2015.

Oregon, which comes to Columbus on Sept. 11, is the only other opponent on the Buckeyes’ schedule that is ranked at this time. The Ducks come in at No. 12, the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12.

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (63)
  2. Clemson
  3. Oklahoma (2)
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Iowa State
  9. North Carolina
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Florida
  12. Oregon
  13. LSU
  14. USC
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Miami (Fla.)
  17. Indiana
  18. Iowa
  19. Texas
  20. Penn State
  21. Washington
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Louisiana
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Ole Miss

