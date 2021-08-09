Ohio State's Ryan Day Reacts To Passing Of Legendary Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden

The impact legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden had on college football can be seen in the response to the news of his death from those who played for and coached against him.

That includes Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who was 3-0 against Bowden as a graduate assistant at Florida (2005) and wide receivers coach at Boston College (2008-09) before he retired in 2009.

“While I didn’t really know coach all that well, I certainly have an unbelievable amount of respect for what he did, not only for this profession, but what he did for so many people,” Day said during his media availability on Monday afternoon. “In listening to all of the stories, it makes you think as a coach about your legacy and impact that you’re going to leave behind.”

Bowden, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 91 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, coached the Seminoles from 1976-2009. He won 357 games, including the 1993 and 1999 national championships, which ranks second all time behind Penn State’s Joe Paterno (409 victories).

Bowden produced 30 first-round NFL Draft picks, 26 consensus All-Americans and two Heisman Trophy winners. He also led Florida State to 28 straight bowl appearances.

“While he was one of the winningest coaches in college football, the impact and what so many people say about him is really what it’s about,” Day said. “I have so much respect for him, and thoughts and prayers with his family.”

-----

You may also like:

Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Fall Camp Hotel Check-In

2023 Florida RB Richard Young Includes Ohio State In Top 10

25 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees At Summer Commencement

Ohio State Freshman Cornerback Denzel Burke Loses Black Stripe

New York Giants Claim Former Ohio State TE Jake Hausmann

Former Ohio State LB Raekwon McMillan Out For Season With Torn ACL

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook