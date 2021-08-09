Ohio State OL Ryan Jacoby Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Jacoby did not play a single snap in two seasons with the Buckeyes.

As first reported by Rivals and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State sophomore offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.

A former four-star prospect from Mentor, Ohio, Jacoby joined the program as part of the Buckeyes’ 2019 recruiting class alongside teammate and four-star defensive end Noah Potter. He did not play a single snap during his first two seasons in Columbus and did not appear to be in the mix for playing time this fall, either, which led to his decision.

The 6-foot-4 and 305-pound Jacoby becomes the second offensive lineman to leave the program this offseason, joining tackle Max Wray, who transferred to Colorado in May. His departure leaves the Buckeyes with 82 scholarship players on the roster, including USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and incoming five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Even with the loss of Jacoby, Ohio State has plenty of depth along the offensive line, with junior Matthew Jones, sophomore Enokk Vimahi, redshirt freshmen Luke Wypler and Josh Fryar and true freshman Donovan Jackson all competing for playing time at the guard spot opposite of Paris Johnson.

