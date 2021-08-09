Soon-To-Be Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Announces First Endorsement Deal

The ability to profit from his name, image and likeness was one of the main reasons why Ewers reclassified.

Although he’s yet to take a snap at an Ohio State practice, incoming freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is already cashing in on his name, image and likeness after he announced a partnership with Texas-based beverage company Holy Kombucha on Monday evening.

“I’m excited to sign with Holy beverages and Hope Squad,” Ewers said in a video posted to Twitter, referencing an organization aimed at improving mental health and suicide prevention awareness in schools across the country. “With Holy Kombucha, me and my family have been drinking it for a long time now and I’m excited to work with them.”

Earlier this month, Ewers announced that he would be skipping his senior season at Southlake (Texas) Carroll in order to enroll early at Ohio State. This was done mostly because the state of Texas has a rule that prevents high school athletes from profiting from their name, image and likeness, and Ewers had several local and national companies lined up to pay him as much as seven figures.

“We don’t need the money," Ewers told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. “It’s just the principle of it. If I enroll at Ohio State, obviously I’d be able to make money off the deals, and I feel like it’d be a big advantage of learning the playbook and getting comfortable with the campus and all my teammates. But if I stay and don’t get paid, I may be able to win a state title.”

Holy Kombucha was among those reportedly offering both cash and equity in the company, which resonates with Ewers’ family, as his mother is a colon cancer survivor and his family strongly believes in “gut health and a healthy lifestyle.”

With that now official, Ewers will soon head to Columbus with hopes of competing for the starting quarterback job – though an exact date for his arrival remains unclear. He’ll have some catching up to do, too, as head coach Ryan Day would like to name a starter in the next week or so.

