Photos From Ohio State’s Sixth Practice Of Fall Camp

Preseason practice continues for the Buckeyes, who were in full pads for the first time on Tuesday.

The regular season is inching closer as Ohio State was back on the outdoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday morning for the sixth practice of fall camp.

This also marked the third time that stretching and the first four periods were open to the media for photo and video opportunities, giving BuckeyesNow another look at the ongoing quarterback competition, a new-look offensive line and some impressive depth at the wide receiver position.

For more observations, check out Brendan Gulick’s notes here, and to see photos from Tuesday’s practice, check out the gallery below.

34 Gallery 34 Images

-----

You may also like:

Soon-To-Be Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Announces First Endorsement Deal

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State OG Malcolm Pridgeon

Ohio State's Steele Chambers Officially Moves From Running Back To Linebacker

Ohio State OL Ryan Jacoby Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Ryan Day Reacts To Passing Of Legendary Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden

Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Fall Camp Hotel Check-In

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook