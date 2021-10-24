Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In USA TODAY Sport AFCA Coaches Poll After Win At Indiana
Despite its blowout win on the road at Indiana, Ohio State remained at No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sport AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.
There was movement in the top five, though, as both unbeaten Cincinnati and one-loss Alabama jumped undefeated Oklahoma, which struggled mightily and needed a fourth-quarter comeback to win on the road at Kansas.
The Buckeyes, meanwhile, continue to lead the Big Ten, which once again placed five teams in this week’s poll, including No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 10 Iowa and No. 17 Penn State.
The Nittany Lions, who come to Columbus next Saturday (7:30 p.m. on ABC), dropped nine spots following their nine-overtime loss to unranked Illinois.
The full USA TODAY Sport AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Georgia (64)
- Cincinnati
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Iowa
- Notre Dame
- Kentucky
- Wake Forest
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma State
- SMU
- Penn State
- Baylor
- Pittsburgh
- San Diego State
- Auburn
- UTSA
- Iowa State
- Coastal Carolina
- N.C. State
-----
