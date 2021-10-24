Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In USA TODAY Sport AFCA Coaches Poll After Win At Indiana

The top seven teams are the same, albeit in a different order than last week.

Despite its blowout win on the road at Indiana, Ohio State remained at No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sport AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.

There was movement in the top five, though, as both unbeaten Cincinnati and one-loss Alabama jumped undefeated Oklahoma, which struggled mightily and needed a fourth-quarter comeback to win on the road at Kansas.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, continue to lead the Big Ten, which once again placed five teams in this week’s poll, including No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 10 Iowa and No. 17 Penn State.

The Nittany Lions, who come to Columbus next Saturday (7:30 p.m. on ABC), dropped nine spots following their nine-overtime loss to unranked Illinois.

The full USA TODAY Sport AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (64) Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Ohio State Michigan Michigan State Oregon Ole Miss Iowa Notre Dame Kentucky Wake Forest Texas A&M Oklahoma State SMU Penn State Baylor Pittsburgh San Diego State Auburn UTSA Iowa State Coastal Carolina N.C. State

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

C.J. Stroud Credits Faith, Teammates For Lifting Him Out Of Early Struggles

Doing The “Dirty Work” Pays Off For Jeremy Ruckert In Win Over Indiana

Ohio State Blasts Indiana in Bloomington

What We Learned From The Buckeyes Win Over The Hoosiers

Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Indiana Postgame Press Conference

Chris Olave Ties Devin Smith For Second-Most TD Catches In School History

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!