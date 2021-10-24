    • October 24, 2021
    Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In USA TODAY Sport AFCA Coaches Poll After Win At Indiana

    The top seven teams are the same, albeit in a different order than last week.
    Despite its blowout win on the road at Indiana, Ohio State remained at No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sport AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.

    There was movement in the top five, though, as both unbeaten Cincinnati and one-loss Alabama jumped undefeated Oklahoma, which struggled mightily and needed a fourth-quarter comeback to win on the road at Kansas.

    The Buckeyes, meanwhile, continue to lead the Big Ten, which once again placed five teams in this week’s poll, including No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 10 Iowa and No. 17 Penn State. 

    The Nittany Lions, who come to Columbus next Saturday (7:30 p.m. on ABC), dropped nine spots following their nine-overtime loss to unranked Illinois.

    The full USA TODAY Sport AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (64)
    2. Cincinnati
    3. Alabama
    4. Oklahoma
    5. Ohio State
    6. Michigan
    7. Michigan State
    8. Oregon
    9. Ole Miss
    10. Iowa
    11. Notre Dame
    12. Kentucky
    13. Wake Forest
    14. Texas A&M
    15. Oklahoma State
    16. SMU
    17. Penn State
    18. Baylor
    19. Pittsburgh
    20. San Diego State
    21. Auburn
    22. UTSA
    23. Iowa State
    24. Coastal Carolina
    25. N.C. State

