Doing The “Dirty Work” Pays Off For Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert In Win Over Indiana

    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Doing The “Dirty Work” Pays Off For Ohio State Tight End Jeremy Ruckert In Win Over Indiana

    The senior tied his career high with two touchdown receptions on Saturday night.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Heading into Saturday night’s game at Indiana, Ohio State senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert had just 11 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown on the season. But rather than get frustrated with his lack of involvement in the Buckeyes’ explosive passing game, Ruckert kept his head down and made his presence felt as a blocker.

    “We have so many weapons, and that’s a great thing to have. But at the same time, guys have to be unselfish,” head coach Ryan Day said after the game. “That’s part of the game, and he’s done a lot of the dirty work blocking inside.

    “There’s times where the ball hasn’t come his way, but when you stay positive and stay at it, things work out. We talked this week about, ‘What are you willing to sacrifice to be great and make this run?’ Sometimes, it means sacrificing touches. But eventually it’s going to come back to you, and it did for Jeremy tonight.”

    Ruckert caught five passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns in the 54-7 win over the Hoosiers, showing just how diverse the Buckeyes’ passing attack can be – especially when he lines up alongside wide receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

    “Like I’ve always said since I’ve been here, some days it’s in the run game and some days it’s in the pass game,” Ruckert said. “Whatever it is, just being able to make plays when your name is called (is key).

    “Some days the game plan is different than others. I think that’s the biggest thing going forward is just being able to rely on each other and play after play just knowing that whoever is the play is going to, we have confidence that they’re going to make the play.”

    The two scores tied Ruckert’s career high for a single game, set in the 2019 season opener against Florida Atlantic and since matched in last year's win at Penn State and the Sugar Bowl victory over Clemson.

    “He’s a great tight end,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said of Ruckert. “(He has) great body language and great routes, and today was his day to ball. I’m happy for him.”

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State Blasts Indiana in Bloomington

    What We Learned From The Buckeyes Win Over The Hoosiers

    Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Indiana Postgame Press Conference

    Chris Olave Ties Devin Smith For Second-Most TD Catches In School History

    Miyan Williams Scores Touchdown In First Game After Apparent Concussion

    Building The Buckeyes Talks Kenyatta Jackson, Xavier Nwankpa, Devin Brown

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Jeremy Ruckert
    Football

    Doing The “Dirty Work” Pays Off For Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert In Win Over Indiana

    49 seconds ago
    What We Learned (Indiana)
    Football

    What We Learned: Ohio State Drilled Indiana, Continues To Clobber Big Ten Competition

    2 hours ago
    Ryan Day
    Football

    Major Takeaways From Ryan Day's Press Conference After Beating Indiana

    2 hours ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    Football

    Buckeyes Blast Hoosiers in Bloomington

    2 hours ago
    Chris Olave
    Football

    Chris Olave Ties Devin Smith For Second-Most Touchdown Catches In Ohio State History

    4 hours ago
    C.J. Stroud Miyan Williams
    Football

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Offense Looks Unstoppable Against Indiana

    4 hours ago
    Miyan Williams
    Football

    Ohio State’s Miyan Williams Scores Touchdown In First Game After Apparent Concussion

    5 hours ago
    Jack Tuttle
    Football

    Indiana Quarterback Jack Tuttle Suffers Apparent Injury Against Ohio State

    5 hours ago