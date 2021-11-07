Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win At Nebraska

Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Win At Nebraska

    There was movement near the top of the poll, but it didn't impact the Buckeyes' standing.
    Following a nine-point win at Nebraska this weekend, Ohio State stood pat at No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.

    There was some movement near the top, though, as No. 1 Georgia is now followed by Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide and Bearcats were flipped last week.

    The Buckeyes continue to lead the way in the Big Ten, with Michigan at No. 8, Michigan State at No. 9, Iowa at No. 14, Penn State at No. 23 and Wisconsin at No. 24.

    The Spartans notably saw their undefeated season come to an end at unranked Purdue, which Ohio State faces next week (3:30 p.m. on ABC).

    The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (64)
    2. Alabama
    3. Cincinnati
    4. Oklahoma
    5. Ohio State
    6. Oregon
    7. Notre Dame
    8. Michigan
    9. Michigan State
    10. Oklahoma State
    11. Texas A&M
    12. Ole Miss
    13. Wake Forest
    14. Iowa
    15. BYU
    16. UTSA
    17. Houston
    18. Baylor
    19. N.C. State
    20. Auburn
    21. Coastal Carolina
    22. Pittsburgh
    23. Penn State
    24. Wisconsin
    25. Louisiana-Lafayette

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    

