Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win At Nebraska

There was movement near the top of the poll, but it didn't impact the Buckeyes' standing.

Following a nine-point win at Nebraska this weekend, Ohio State stood pat at No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.

There was some movement near the top, though, as No. 1 Georgia is now followed by Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide and Bearcats were flipped last week.

The Buckeyes continue to lead the way in the Big Ten, with Michigan at No. 8, Michigan State at No. 9, Iowa at No. 14, Penn State at No. 23 and Wisconsin at No. 24.

The Spartans notably saw their undefeated season come to an end at unranked Purdue, which Ohio State faces next week (3:30 p.m. on ABC).

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (64) Alabama Cincinnati Oklahoma Ohio State Oregon Notre Dame Michigan Michigan State Oklahoma State Texas A&M Ole Miss Wake Forest Iowa BYU UTSA Houston Baylor N.C. State Auburn Coastal Carolina Pittsburgh Penn State Wisconsin Louisiana-Lafayette

