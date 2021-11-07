Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win At Nebraska

Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Win At Nebraska
Following a nine-point win at Nebraska this weekend, Ohio State stood pat at No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.
There was some movement near the top, though, as No. 1 Georgia is now followed by Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide and Bearcats were flipped last week.
The Buckeyes continue to lead the way in the Big Ten, with Michigan at No. 8, Michigan State at No. 9, Iowa at No. 14, Penn State at No. 23 and Wisconsin at No. 24.
The Spartans notably saw their undefeated season come to an end at unranked Purdue, which Ohio State faces next week (3:30 p.m. on ABC).
Read More
The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Georgia (64)
- Alabama
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Iowa
- BYU
- UTSA
- Houston
- Baylor
- N.C. State
- Auburn
- Coastal Carolina
- Pittsburgh
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
- Louisiana-Lafayette
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Ohio State's Nov. 13 Game Against Purdue To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On ABC
C.J. Stroud Says Ohio State Has To “Play A Lot Better” Offensively Moving Forward
Ryan Day Says Ohio State Has To "Clean Some Things Up" After Win At Nebraska
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sets School Single-Game Receptions Record
Ohio State Survives Road Trip To Nebraska, 26-17
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jukes Defender On 75-Yard Touchdown
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!