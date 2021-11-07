C.J. Stroud Says Ohio State Has To “Play A Lot Better” Offensively Moving Forward

With Ohio State struggling to run the ball against Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, head coach Ryan Day asked quarterback C.J. Stroud to win the game with his arm.

The redshirt freshman, who had been phenomenal in the four weeks since his return from a shoulder injury, completed 36-of-54 passes for 404 yards and two touchdown to lead the Buckeyes to a nine-point victory over the Cornhuskers.

But he also tossed a pair of interceptions, and could have had a couple more as he forced a few passes to receivers who weren’t quite open.

“Some things weren’t clicking in the run game and they put it on me to execute in the pass game,” Stroud said during his postgame media availability. “Of course, we had two turnovers that were blatantly my fault, and we we have to start executing and finishing drives, but I feel – for the most part as an offense – we played well.”

Neither of Stroud’s turnovers resulted in points, though they did allow Nebraska to hang around on an afternoon where Day felt the Buckeyes could have won by three scores if they cleaned some things up.

“Winning in the Big Ten is not easy,” Stroud said. “We play a lot of great teams, so you have to give them credit. You need games like this because in the long run, you’re not just going to be able to blow everyone out.

“I think this win was a positive thing more than a negative. Of course, I want to play well and we want to play well, but sometimes it doesn’t go our way. We have to keep fighting and persevere, and I feel like we did that.”

Stroud fielded questions postgame about his rushing ability, as he continues to keep his eyes downfield looking for an open receiver rather than tucking the ball and running for a few extra yards.

He had two carries on the afternoon for seven yards but inished the game with minus-13 yards rushing following two second-half sacks, including one that he fumbled on Ohio State’s game-sealing drive.

“If my job was to run the ball, I’d be a running back,” Stroud said. “I throw the ball for a living. There are times where it might look obviously when you throw the ball and everybody runs to the ball (and people say, ‘Oh, he should have run it.’ But I feel like I do my job when my number is called.”

If Ohio State can’t solve its issues in the run game, Stroud will continue to be called on to make plays with his arm. But he knows he has to be better in that aspect if the Buckeyes are ultimately going to reach their goals.

“I feel like I played well but, of course, you always want plays back,” Stroud said. “I feel like that every game, but I’m happy we won. At the end of the day, you win and you move on like March Madness.

“Definitely want to enjoy the win, but we have to play a lot better. These are the types of wins you need as a football team. It’s not always going to be pretty. I don’t expect it to be pretty.”

