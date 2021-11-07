Ohio State’s Nov. 13 Game Against Purdue To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On ABC

This will mark the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Boilermakers since 2018.

Ohio State spokesperson Jerry Emig announced late Saturday night that the Nov. 13 game against Purdue will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs since the Boilermakers upset the Buckeyes in West Lafayette in 2018. That was the program’s final loss under former head coach Urban Meyer.

Purdue is 6-3 this season, including 4-2 in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers have a pair of wins over top-five opponents, including at No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16 and home against No. 3 Michigan State on Saturday.

Ohio State, meanwhile, enters the game at 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten. That includes consecutive nine-point wins over Penn State and Nebraska the last two weeks.

The Buckeyes are 40-15-2 all time against the Boilermakers, including the vacated win in 2010.

