Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Off Week

While Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 2 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll, the Buckeyes were already there and stood pat in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following the weekend off.

As mentioned, Ohio State was already ahead of Alabama in the AP Poll, but the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee negatively impacted the Buckeyes in terms of first-place votes. They actually received three fewer first-place votes this week due to the Volunteers’ upset.

This week’s poll looks quite different with three other top-10 teams losing on Saturday, including USC, Oklahoma and Penn State. Tennessee is now up to No. 3, followed by No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 8 TCU, No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon.

There are once again four Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s poll, as the Buckeye and Wolverines are joined by the Nittany Lions – who fell six spots to No. 16 following its loss at Michigan – and No. 18 Illinois, which improved to 6-1 on the year with a win over Minnesota. Others receiving votes include Purdue (95), Maryland (5) and the Golden Gophers (1).

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (31) Ohio State (17) Tennessee (15) Michigan Clemson Alabama Ole Miss TCU UCLA Oregon Oklahoma State USC Wake Forest Syracuse Utah Penn State Kansas State Illinois Kentucky Texas Cincinnati North Carolina N.C. State Mississippi State Tulane

