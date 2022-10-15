Ohio State's Oct. 29 Game At Penn State To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX

FOX announced on Saturday morning that second-ranked Ohio State's Oct. 29 game at No. 10 Penn State will kick off at noon as part of the network's Big Noon Kickoff programming.

This will be the second straight noon kickoff for the Buckeyes, who played three of their first six games under the lights, joining the Oct. 22 game against Iowa. The other three were late afternoon kicks.

Ohio State has won five straight and nine of the last 10 games against Penn State. The last loss came in Happy Valley, when the Nittany Lions blocked a field goal attempt and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown for the 24-21 win.

Penn State is 5-0 on the season heading into this afternoon’s game at No. 5 Michigan, including wins at Purdue and Auburn. The Nittany Lions host Minnesota as part of their annual “White Out” game before welcoming the Buckeyes.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is off this afternoon after being the only team in the country to win its first six games by double-digit points. The Buckeyes host Iowa on Oct. 22 before traveling to Penn State, which will “Stripe Out” the stadium that afternoon.

