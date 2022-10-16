Ohio State Moves Up To No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Off Week

Although Ohio State was off this weekend, the Buckeyes moved up one spot to No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.

Both Georgia and Ohio State benefitted from top-ranked Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee, with the Bulldogs regaining the No. 1 spot in this week’s poll. Michigan moved up to No. 3, while the Volunteers come in at No. 4 and Clemson rounds out the top 5.

The Crimson Tide fell to sixth with their first loss of the season, followed by Ole Miss at No. 7, TCU at No. 8, Oregon at No. 9 and UCLA at No. 10. The Horned Frogs were the biggest jumpers, moving seven spots following their two-overtime win over Oklahoma State.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines, meanwhile, represent two of the four Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, with Penn State at No. 16 and Illinois at No. 20. The Nittany Lions fell six spots following their 41-17 loss to Michigan, while the Illini make their season debut in the poll after beating Minnesota, 26-14.

That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (43) Ohio State (17) Michigan (1) Tennessee (2) Clemson Alabama Ole Miss TCU Oregon UCLA Oklahoma State USC Wake Forest Syracuse Utah Penn State Kansas State Kentucky Cincinnati Illinois Texas North Carolina N.C. State Mississippi State Tulane

