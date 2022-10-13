Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Michael Hall played just seven snaps in Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State as he’s working his way back from an unspecified injury. He made his presence felt nonetheless, recording three tackles and 2.5 sacks on the afternoon.

“We just thought it would be a good idea to ease him back into the lineup, some place where he could just be aggressive and play fast,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Tuesday. “That was the plan, and his production for seven plays is exceptional.”

A majority of Hall’s snaps came in the Rushmen package on third down, which allowed him to be fresh and rush the passer alongside senior defensive end Zach Harrison – who has lined up on the interior in recent weeks – and sophomores Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau.

“Obviously, we’d like to play him more and will as he gets healthier,” Knowles said. “But that was definitely the plan this week, and it worked out well.”

Hall has recorded 13 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in five games this season, as he missed the win over Toledo on Sept. 17. He’s easily been the most disruptive payer on the defensive line so far this season, and the Spartans surely hated to see him run onto the field on Saturday afternoon – even in a limited capacity.

“I hope so,” Knowles said when asked if the other team says, “Oh no,” when Hall enters the game. “I like to see Mike in there because, for me, he’s the ‘Oh yes’ guy. I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, Mike’s ready to go.’ Now that means any one-on-one matchups that we create (for him), the probability for success is going to be high.

“He does change the game for us, for sure.”

