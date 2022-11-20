Ohio State Survives Another Trip To College Park With 43-30 Win At Maryland

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wasn’t kidding when he said this week that his team needed to be prepared for “always dangerous” Maryland, as the Buckeyes escaped College Park with a 43-30 win on Saturday afternoon.

It appeared Ohio State would cruise into next week’s game against third-ranked Michigan after freshman running back Dallan Hayden’s 13-yard touchdown run put the Buckeyes ahead 33-21 with 12:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, the Terrapins blocked the ensuing extra point and returned it 80 yards for a two-point conversion. They promptly went on a seven-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to cut the lead to 33-30 with 9:49 left in the game.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | TCU Might Be the Only Protection From a Power 2 Playoff Picture | Three Football Players Dead in UVA Shooting | ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Going to Montana State for Week 12

The teams exchanged possessions, with Ohio State failing to convert on 4th-and-1 near midfield and Maryland going three-and-out, before the Buckeyes went on a lengthy drive that milked the clock down to 42 seconds remaining before kicking a field goal.

With Maryland down six, senior defensive end Zach Harrison sacked quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa on back-to-back plays, forcing a fumble on the latter that was returned for a touchdown by redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers to reach the final score.

Meanwhile, Hayden – who came on in relief of sophomore Treveyon Henderson after he aggravated his lingering foot injury and watched most of the second half in a walking boot – finished the game with a career-high 146 yards and three touchdowns.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State SAF Lathan Ransom Blocks Punt Against Maryland

Marvin Harrison Jr. Becomes 8th Buckeye With 1,000 Receiving Yards In Season

Michigan RB Blake Corum Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Against Illinois

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal In Honor Of Slain Virginia Football Players

Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Unavailable At Maryland

What To Watch For In Week 12 Of The 2022 College Football Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!