Ohio State To Wear All-Scarlet "Color Rush" Uniforms Against Penn State On Oct. 30

The Ohio State football program announced on Monday it will wear all-scarlet “Color Rush” uniforms for its Oct. 30 home game against Penn State, countering the Nittany Lions’ all-white uniforms.

This marks the second straight year that the Buckeyes have added a new pants option to the uniform rotation, as they donned white pants for last season’s win at Michigan State. It will be worn with Ohio State's standard home jersey and traditional silver helmets, as well as scarlet accessories.

The uniform pulls inspiration from the NFL’s Color Rush promotion, which started in 2015 and initially had teams wearing the same color jersey, pants, sock and accessories on Thursday Night Football. Teams can now wear it as an alternate uniform up to three times per season.

That said, there is historical context to Ohio State wearing scarlet pants, as the Buckeyes did so during the 1930s and 1950s, though they did not include stripes down the sides.

Ohio State is also encouraging fans to wear scarlet in an attempt to scarlet-out the stadium in what will likely be a top-10 matchup with Penn State late next month. The Buckeyes are 3-0 against the Nittany Lions while wearing alternate uniforms at home with an average score of 47-21.

Kickoff time for that game has not been announced yet.

