Michigan's J.J. McCarthy On Potential Ohio State Rematch In Playoff: "Bring It On"

With TCU and USC losing this weekend, there’s a chance that Ohio State moves up to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings when they are unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

If that happens, the Buckeyes would play No. 2 Michigan in the semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, setting up a rematch of the Wolverines’ 45-23 win in Columbus just eight days ago.

While Ohio State fans are certainly hoping for a chance at revenge, count Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy among those who would like to see The Game played with a trip to the national championship on the line.

"Please, please. Bring it on," McCarthy said following the Wolverines’ 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night. "It would be truly a blessing if we get a shot to play those boys again."

McCarthy, who grew up rooting for the Buckeyes but ultimately landed in Ann Arbor after the Scarlet and Gray secured a commitment from Kyle McCord, threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the victory last weekend.

It was Michigan’s second straight win in the series and their first in Columbus since 2000. The Wolverines haven't won three straight against Ohio State since 1995-97, a feat McCarthy clearly hopes to match later this month.

