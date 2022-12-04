Ohio State To Face Georgia In College Football Playoff Semifinal At Peach Bowl

Ohio State got some much-needed help on conference championship weekend and will now play top-ranked Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 after finishing fourth in the final rankings.

This will be the Buckeyes' first-ever trip to the Peach Bowl and second all-time meeting with the defending national champion Bulldogs, who won the only previous meeting between the two programs, a 21-14 victory in the 1993 Florida Citrus Bowl.

Georgia, meanwhile, has played in the Peach Bowl six times, most recently a 24-21 win over Cincinnati in 2021. The Bulldogs are 4-2 in the game, which historically paired the ACC against the SEC but now features two-at large teams when it is not a semifinal matchup.

The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. Georgia has already played there twice this season, including a season-opening 49-3 win over Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic and 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship on Saturday.

This will be Georgia's ninth game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since 2017, when it replaced the Georgia Dome. The Bulldogs are 4-4 in those games, including a loss in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, their only playoff game in the venue.

Ohio State is 27-27 all-time in bowl games, including the vacated win over Arkansas in the 2011 Sugar Bowl. The Buckeyes, who moved to .500 with a 48-45 win over Utah in last season's Rose Bowl, have not had a winning record since they improved to 11-9 overall with a 28-12 win over Texas A&M in the 1989 Cotton Bowl Classic.

Meanwhile, this marks the fifth College Football Playoff appearance in school history for Ohio State since the four-team field was introduced during the 2014 season. The Buckeyes are 2-2 in the semifinals and 3-3 overall, including a 42-20 victory over Oregon in the inaugural playoff national championship.

With a victory in the Peach Bowl, Ohio State will take on the winner of the Fiesta Bowl, which pits second-ranked Michigan and third-ranked TCU, in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, 2023.

