Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan.
Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that Whittingham likely won’t have to pay for a meal in Columbus "for a while" after knocking off the Trojans.
Whittingham – who was well aware of how Utah's victory impacts Ohio State's College Football Playoff hopes – replied by saying, "Coach (Ryan) Day, you're welcome."
The two became acquainted during last season's Rose Bowl, which the Buckeyes won, 48-45. The Utes will now look for redemption in Pasadena, where they'll likely play Penn State, after winning the conference.
-----
-----
-----
