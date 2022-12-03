Skip to main content

Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”

The Utes' 47-24 win over the Trojans on Friday night opened the door for the Buckeyes to reach the College Football Playoff.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan.

Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that Whittingham likely won’t have to pay for a meal in Columbus "for a while" after knocking off the Trojans.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | Greg Sankey: Alabama, Tennessee, LSU Deserve Playoff Consideration | What's At Stake In Conference Championships | Rose Bowl 'Thrilled' To Be In Expanded CFP

Whittingham – who was well aware of how Utah's victory impacts Ohio State's College Football Playoff hopes – replied by saying, "Coach (Ryan) Day, you're welcome."

The two became acquainted during last season's Rose Bowl, which the Buckeyes won, 48-45. The Utes will now look for redemption in Pasadena, where they'll likely play Penn State, after winning the conference.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Utah Upsets USC, Opens Door For Ohio State To Make College Football Playoff

Bookmark SI Tickets For Your Ohio State Playoff Or Bowl Game Needs

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Manning Award Finalist

Ohio State DT Taron Vincent Accepts Invitation To East-West Shrine Bowl

WRs Coach Brian Hartline Not Leaving Ohio State For Cincinnati

College Football Playoff To Expand To 12 Teams Beginning With 2024 Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Utah Utes
Utah Utes

USATSI_19549008
Football

Utah Upsets USC, Opens Door For Ohio State To Make College Football Playoff

By Andrew Lind
Ohio State Fans
Football

Bookmark SI Tickets For Your Ohio State College Football Playoff Or Bowl Game Needs

By Andrew Lind
Caleb Williams
Football

What To Watch For On College Football Conference Championship Weekend

By Andrew Lind
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Manning Award Finalist

By Andrew Lind
52. Taron Vincent
Football

Ohio State DT Taron Vincent Accepts Invitation To East-West Shrine Bowl

By Andrew Lind
39. Brian Hartline
Football

WRs Coach Brian Hartline Not Leaving Ohio State For Cincinnati

By Andrew Lind
Orange Bowl
Football

Report: Ohio State Could Play In Orange Bowl, Not Rose Bowl If It Misses Playoff

By Andrew Lind
College Football Playoff
Football

College Football Playoff To Officially Expand To 12 Teams Beginning With 2024 Season

By Andrew Lind