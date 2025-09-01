Why Ohio State Football Should Be No. 1 in AP Poll
The Ohio State Buckeyes took down the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The storyline after the game was how the Longhorns disappointed, and not how well the Buckeyes thwarted every attack successfully.
Arch Manning came into the battle with an insane amount of preseason hype, and he looked awful against the Buckeyes, missing numerous throws. While Manning seemed rattled in the high-profile battle, the Buckeyes secondary also proved that it might be the best in the country, led by captain Caleb Downs. The Texas quarterback ended the game hitting 17 of his 30 attempts. He had a single touchdown and an interception.
Offensively, the Buckeyes were led by CJ Donaldson, who was called early and often. He ended with 19 carries for 67 yards and a score. First-time starter Julian Sayin had 126 yards, which included a 40-yard touchdown to Carnell Tate to extend the Buckeyes lead to 14. Overall, it wasn't Ohio State's best game, but it came out on top. That's all head coach Ryan Day wanted the team to do.
His message to Sayin before the game was to just win, and that his young quarterback did.
With the Buckeyes sitting at No. 3, the new AP Poll will come out Tuesday with significant movement. LSU was No. 9, and it went on the road to take down No. 4 Clemson. No. 10 Miami took down No. 6 Notre Dame as well. However, the top spot should be Ohio State, as the No. 2-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions just throttled their opponent, which they were expected to.
Ohio State was the top team to actually prove something. However, the SEC bias is real, and at least one college football analyst believes the Tigers will take over the No. 1 spot.
It seems ludicrous to think the Tigers should jump to No. 1 after sitting at No. 9 and beating a top-five team by a single score. While LSU might be a contender, Clemson is unproven, just like Texas. There's no reason to think the Tigers should jump the Buckeyes, nor should Penn State leap into that top spot.
The only top-five team to prove itself: The Buckeyes should be No. 1 in the AP Poll after the first week of action.