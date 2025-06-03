Ohio State Football's Caleb Downs Sees Eye-Popping Placement in 2026 NFL Mock Draft
The Ohio State Buckeyes have many future NFL stars on their roster for the 2025 season, and Caleb Downs is one of them.
Widely seen as the best defensive class in the country at the collegiate level, Downs is entering his junior season, having joined the Buckeyes last year after spending his freshman campaign with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was a critical part of the Buckeyes' ability to run the table in the College Football Playoff and win the national championship last season. Now, Downs and Jeremiah Smith will get a chance to run it back for a chance to repeat as champions.
After that, it's likely over for Downs' collegiate career despite his eligibility having not run out quite yet. The 6-foot defensive back is expected to go to the NFL, and in doing so, he should be selected as a top-ten pick. Per the most recent CBS Sports 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Downs could go as high as No. 6, where they have him placed with the Las Vegas Raiders. With Vegas, he could reunite with Chip Kelly.
That said, here's what Ryan Wilson penned about the star safety. In his mock draft, Downs would be the third defensive player off the board and the first defensive back taken. Garrett Nussmeier is the No. 1 overall pick in the mock.
"Downs has not been overhyped this summer -- he's just that good. I really liked Malaki Starks last draft cycle, and I have Downs graded higher. In terms of on-field athleticism, I think Downs is closer to Nick Emmanwori than Starks," Wilson wrote.
Let's just say, if he continues to produce highlights like these in the coming season, it wouldn't be shocking to see him jump even higher.
Downs led the SEC with 70 solo tackles in 2023 and then turned around, joined the Buckeyes, and became a national champion, so he's already done almost everything you can at the collegiate level. An All-American as well a season ago, Downs is going to be the leader of this Ohio State defense, one that's expected to be among the best in the country in 2025.