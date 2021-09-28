Ohio State Center Harry Miller Back With Team After Missing Four Games Due To Health Issues

The junior is expected to be available for Saturday’s trip to Rutgers, though it's unclear if he'll start.

After missing the first four games of the season for unspecified reasons, Ohio State junior center Harry Miller will be available for this weekend’s game at Rutgers (3:30 p.m. on BTN).

“He’s been dealing with some health issues,” head coach Ryan Day said during his Tuesday afternoon press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “He’s going to come back this week and be part of the team, which we’re all excited about, and get back to work.”

Miller, who was recently named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his philanthropic efforts in Nicaragua, started seven games at left guard for the Buckeyes last season and was expected to start at center this fall. He's been listed as unavailable leading up to each game, though, so redshirt freshman Luke Wypler has started in his place.

“I wasn’t expecting it going into the season, but things happen,” Wypler said on Tuesday. "Going forward, I think I’ve finally settled into what my role is as the center and how I have to lead the offensive line every week.”

That said, it’s unclear whether Miller or Wypler will start against the Scarlet Knights.

“I think that’s for Coach Day and Coach (Greg) Studrawa to decide,” Wypler said. “Every week, I’m coming ready to play and staying prepared.”

Miller was among the 16 players sidelined for Saturday’s game against Akron, a list that also included offensive guard Thayer Munford, defensive ends Tyreke Smith and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, defensive tackle Taron Vincent and cornerback Cam Brown, among others.

Day is hopeful they’ll also be available as Ohio State resumes Big Ten play with the trip to Rutgers.

“We’re hoping to get some of those guys back,” Day said. “Some of them linger a little bit, and there’s not much you can do about that. We want to make sure the guys are safe. At the end of the day, it’s not my decision to make, it’s the medical staff’s. But, yeah, I’m optimistic that we’ll get those guys back for this game.”

