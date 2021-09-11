C.J. Stroud's Breakout Performance Shows Potential, Room For Growth

Stroud still has a few freshman moments, but his 484-yard passing day was impressive in guiding the Buckeyes through troubled waters.

For the second week in a row, it was fair to wonder if C.J. Stroud is the right leader of this offense when the Buckeyes were jogging to the locker room.

Also for the second week in a row, despite the fact that Ohio State lost on Saturday to Oregon, it was pretty easy to exhale after the game after Stroud's performance significantly improved.

Ohio State's redshirt freshman starting QB couldn't quite guide the Buckeyes to a victory on Saturday. But he finished the day 35-for-54 for 484 yards and three touchdowns. That performance puts him in second place all-time in school history for most passing yards in a single game. He also spearheaded the offense to 612 total yards, the most ever for a Buckeyes team that lost a game.

It wasn't perfect (by any stretch), as Stroud continued to miss some open throws. He also threw a gut-wrenching interception late in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed Ohio State's fate.

But he also led four different touchdown drives that took no longer than three minutes and 13 seconds. He made a number of very, very good throws when the Buckeyes needed big plays. And while he found a special bond with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Saturday (seven catches for 145 yards and two scores), he spread it around to several different receivers. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson also had more than 100 receiving yards each - catching a combined 20 balls for 243 yards between the two of them. It was a record setting day in that regard too ... that's never happened before for the Scarlet and Gray.

“It’s on me as the starting quarterback to make sure the team bounces back from this loss. The team, including myself, needs to be better in practice.”

That's an impressive thing to say in the face of a difficult loss, one that probably shouldn't be placed at Stroud's feet.

He also admitted postgame that he wasn't even sure he'd be able to play this week, as he tried to work through some "nicks and bruises" from the Minnesota game. That's understandable, because it was the first game he'd played in two years.

But Stroud was also seen rubbing his shoulder and trying to stretch it a bit on the sideline, which makes you wonder just how healthy he really is. BuckeyesNow understands that Stroud did not practice every day leading up to this game, but when he was questioned about it after today's performance, Stroud simply said, "I was healthy enough to play today."

As for his blossoming connection with Smith-Njigba, Stroud clearly has an affinity for him.

"He's a dog, he's a great receiver ... someone I can rely on. He's the reason I'm here at Ohio State."

Stroud knows he needs to be a dynamic leader for this team, especially now when the pressure is on the rest of the season. The Buckeyes can't afford to lose another game if they're going to accomplish their goals.

“We’re gonna stick together,” Stroud said. “We’re not gonna point fingers. It starts on my behalf to lead the team as a quarterback.”

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Oregon Carves Up Buckeye Defense In Horseshoe Shootout to Upset No. 3 Ohio State

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Struggles vs. Oregon

Game Observations: Ohio State Offense Thrives In Loss to Oregon

Ryan Day: "There's Enough Blame to Go Around"

Ohio State Safety Josh Proctor Carted Off With Leg Injury

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook